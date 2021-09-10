From Biscoff to chocolate, this Chennai-based brand offers customised stroopwafels

Two wafer-thin waffle discs with a generous amount of Nutella sandwiched in between, make for a crunchy snack as we merrily polish off one flavour after another. The strawberry filling has a subtle coconut flavour while the dark chocolate is sweet as sweet can be and the currently trending Biscoff is like a distant cousin of the caramel. Divya Nahar Jain who founded Studio Seasons in 2012 tells us how she started off by making chocolates and has now introduced the aforementioned Waffle Thins, also known as stroopwafels or Dutch cookies. One can expect seven to eight different flavours.

Biscoff flavoured stroopwafels

“They are a big hit already among my corporate clients,” says the entrepreneur who adds that since she introduced the waffle treat, she has had orders of about 100 boxes per month. Primarily a cloud kitchen, we visit her space which is off Poonamallee High Road and find that these customised stroopwafels are made with a waffle-maker that flattens and roasts the waffle dough into crisp khakhra-like texture and thickness.

Divya has been making chocolates for the past eight years and tells us how it began when she did a culinary course in Pune. Expect flavours like the Creamy Choco Bomb which is like a truffle ball with a cake-like centre and the Caramello Coffee chunks that have a reasonably strong hit of caffeine, though the most robust flavour is the paan chocolate. Her premium range now includes curvature chocolates. What further impressed us is that all her chocolates and the stroopwafels can be customised — right from more filling, thicker wafers or more hazelnuts in the Rocher balls. Divya insists that her clients try the goodies before placing the order!



Place your orders via studioseasons.in

A pack of 10 waffle thins at INR 300.

