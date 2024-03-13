Serving sumptuous suvai

For the past two years, there has been a buzz during the Margazhi season. One made by the flavourful thanga thambalam that has had many a foodie throng the sabha canteen where Arusuvai Arasu caterers have set shop. With this offering, the famed catering service from Chennai has been giving potential clients a taste of what’s hot on their menu.

The fame and appreciation have been building over the past 75 years. Known for its filter coffee and traditional South Indian dishes, Arusuvai Arasu Pvt Ltd has carved a niche for itself, garnering clients from across India. Recently, they were invited by businessman Mukesh Ambani to serve idlis, dosais, and vadais at the pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. At the grand affair held in Jamnagar, several celebrities from across industries savoured their sumptuous servings.

Riding high on the feat, S Kamesh, director of the venture, walks us through 75 years of dealing with luxury and corporate events, big-scale weddings, and sabha canteens by prioritising guests’ preferences and how they have become experts in crisis management.

“Crisis management is the biggest challenge in the catering industry. You have to satisfy your customer and their guests. Each guest is different. We have to understand what they want and provide that in the best way possible,” says Kamesh, adding that he learnt the skills from his grandfather N Natarajan and father N Sridhar.