Jackfruit dishiness

Vegetarian kebabs

First up at the festival is the Jackfruit Galauti (Rs 525), with sour cream, raw mango chutney, and passion fruit chutney on top. This is Kapur’s favourite item on the menu and the bestseller. It deserves to be. When the first bite melts in your mouth, it makes you want more of it. The combination of sweet and tangy chutney is perfect. This was also the most challenging item on the menu for chef Bhasin. It took him over eight trials to come up with the perfect galauti for the menu. “Raw jackfruit does not have a flavor of its own, and that is one added benefit because it allows me to blend the fruit with something else to create any flavour. For that, we need to have the right combination of spices and cooking techniques,” says the chef.

For galauti, the jackfruit is first minced and then boiled, so the moisture goes away, leaving the flesh with a meaty texture. Another stand-out item on the menu is the Jackfruit Seekh Kebab (`515). Coated with pistachios for the crunch and mixed with dates, this dish gives a sweet and spicy aftertaste. The key in this dish is the correct balance of the dates and the spices, some of which Bhasin has procured from Khari Baoli.

“There are so many ingredients, but we just do not make use of them. For example, the potli masala uses betel leaf's stem, dried galangal, and amix of other ingredients. Itgives a very refreshing taste,” he says.