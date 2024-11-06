Explore rich Sindhi culinary traditions at this food festival

This November, Via Bombay invites food enthusiasts to a rich exploration of Sindhi cuisine through its much-anticipated Sindhi Food Festival. Following a successful debut earlier this year, the festival returns with an expanded menu of 19 authentic dishes, each chosen to honor Sindhi culinary traditions and highlight the region's distinct flavors.

The Sindhi Food Festival at Via Bombay is inspired by the Sindhi heritage of founder Ashesh L. Sajnani and thoughtfully curated by Executive Chef Ajay Kishore Samtani. With recipes sourced directly from Sindhi households, including some from the famed Sindhi food haven of Ulhasnagar, the menu celebrates both the simplicity and complexity of Sindhi cuisine, aiming to offer diners an experience that captures its essence.

The festival menu begins with starters that pack robust flavors, such as Seyal pav, a spiced bread dish, Bheej ji tikki, crispy lotus stem and potato patties with tangy Indian spices, and Arbi tuk, perfectly fried taro root. For the main course, dishes like the traditional Sindhi kadhi and Sai bhaji with Bhugal chawal showcase staple flavors, while Via Bombay Sindhi Mutton offers a taste of tender meat combined with aromatic spices. Each dish reflects time-honored recipes that have been passed down through generations.