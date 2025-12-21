What is Gud Panjiri and why is it known as a winter superfood

Generates internal warmth

An increase in body heat is what these foods do: ghee, jaggery, edible gum, and dry ginger. This is very important in cold temperatures when circulation slows down, and the body gives out more energy to keep itself warm.

Provides energy that lasts

Our bodies require more calories in winter. The three main components of the diet: complex carbohydrates from whole wheat, healthy fats from ghee and nuts, and natural sugars from jaggery, ensure slow, steady energy release without sudden sugar spikes.

Strengthens immunity

Jaggery is a source of iron and trace minerals, nuts and seeds become the source of antioxidants and zinc, while the warming spices make the body strong and resistant against seasonal infections, coughs, and colds.

Supports digestion and metabolism

The cold weather is a time when digestion is often weakened. Spices such as dry ginger and cardamom help in digestion as they stimulate the digestive enzymes, whereas the fibre content in whole grains and nuts keeps the digestive tract regular and free of gas and bloat.

Gives strength and stamina

Gud Panjiri is very much a part of the post-natal diet and is also given to people who are recovering from an illness. Its high nutritional density is the reason for that, which in turn provides strength, tissue repair, and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stamina.

Key​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ ingredients and their roles

Ghee: Ghee is the source of good fats, helps in the absorption of nutrients, and is a warming agent.

Jaggery (Gud): Jaggery is a pure sweetener loaded with minerals, and it has the properties of detoxification and warming.

Whole wheat flour/semolina: The fibre and the energy that lasts for a longer time are provided by whole wheat flour or semolina.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds provide protein, omega-3 fats, vitamins, and minerals for the body.

Edible gum (Gond): Gond is a preparation that is considered to strengthen the joints and bones in the body.

Dry ginger and cardamom: These herbs help the digestive system, improve blood ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌flow.