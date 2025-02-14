This cafe in Hyderabad will take you back to Kanchipuram

This week, we visited one such joint, Kanchi Café in Kompally which transported us to the temples of Kanchipuram. As we walked in a large space with Athangudi tiles, we were welcomed by the sanctity of a small temple set up on one side, and the aroma of freshly brewed filter coffee from the other side.

The authenticity of this vibe got us excited to try the Kanchipuram flavours. They offer a wide array of tiffins, rice varieties, parottas, beverages, and the thali. Jumping straight into the main course, we first tried the Malabar parotta and bun parotta, served with korma. Both with a tinge of sweetness, were very flaky, rich and addictive. We just couldn’t stop eating this delight.

We then tried the Open butter masala dosa and the Ghee podi masala dosa. Similar in taste, both these scrumptious preparations had the dominant taste of podi that filled our hearts. The Thatte idli, a little on the denser side was also filled with ghee and podi. This spongy preparation was served with Coconut and mint chutney, alam chutney and sambhar.