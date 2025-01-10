Ancient Indian beverages: A rich legacy of flavour and health

India’s ancient civilisation not only boasted a rich cultural and spiritual heritage but also a sophisticated understanding of food and beverages. The beverages of ancient India were a blend of nutrition, medicinal properties and exquisite flavours. These drinks were often crafted with natural ingredients like herbs, spices, fruits, and dairy products, reflecting a deep connection with nature.
One of the most iconic ancient Indian beverages is soma, mentioned in the Rigveda. While its exact composition remains a mystery, soma was a sacred drink used in Vedic rituals. It was believed to impart divine energy, vitality and enlightenment. Scholars suggest it may have been prepared from a combination of plants, possibly including ephedra, hone and milk.
Another popular drink from ancient times is panaka, a cooling beverage made with water, jaggery and spices like cardamom and black pepper. Panaka was not only refreshing but also served as a digestive aid, especially during the scorching summers. Similarly, sherbets made from flowers like rose and hibiscus were common, offering both hydration and therapeutic benefits.
Milk and dairy-based drinks also played a significant role in ancient Indian diets. Takra, or buttermilk, was a staple beverage known for its digestive properties. It was often flavoured with spices like cumin, ginger and asafoetida to enhance its health benefits. Ksheera, a warm milk drink, was consumed with herbs or sweeteners like honey and saffron, providing nourishment and soothing effects.
Fermented beverages also found their place in ancient India. Sura, a type of beer made from barley or rice, was widely consumed during festivities and social gatherings. While primarily associated with leisure, sura also had cultural significance, featuring in many ancient texts and inscriptions.
Herbal and medicinal drinks were another cornerstone of ancient Indian life. Ayurvedic concoctions like kashayas (herbal decoctions) were used to treat ailments and boost immunity. These were made by boiling herbs like tulsi (holy basil), turmeric and neem in water, often sweetened with honey for palatability.
Fruits also contributed significantly to the beverage repertoire. Drinks made from mangoes, tamarind and pomegranates were popular, offering a burst of flavour along with essential vitamins.
The ancient Indian approach to beverages exemplifies a harmonious blend of taste, health and spirituality, many of which continue to influence modern-day Indian drinks.