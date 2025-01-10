Ancient Indian beverages: A rich legacy of flavour and health

India’s ancient civilisation not only boasted a rich cultural and spiritual heritage but also a sophisticated understanding of food and beverages. The beverages of ancient India were a blend of nutrition, medicinal properties and exquisite flavours. These drinks were often crafted with natural ingredients like herbs, spices, fruits, and dairy products, reflecting a deep connection with nature.

One of the most iconic ancient Indian beverages is soma, mentioned in the Rigveda. While its exact composition remains a mystery, soma was a sacred drink used in Vedic rituals. It was believed to impart divine energy, vitality and enlightenment. Scholars suggest it may have been prepared from a combination of plants, possibly including ephedra, hone and milk.