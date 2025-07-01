4 tasty ways to reuse leftover ramen broth

You’ve devoured the noodles, slurped the soup halfway and now you’re eyeing that leftover ramen broth. Should you save it or ditch it? That savoury, umami-rich liquid has the power to become the base of several comfort meals, with an unexpected twist.

Here’s your sign to not throw it away

1. Ramen jhol bhaat

This one’s for when you want that warm hug of a Bengali meal but with a brothy, modern kick. “Jhol bhaat” (runny curry with rice) is a Bengali staple, and leftover ramen broth makes a surprisingly perfect base for it.

Just heat the broth, add some mashed potatoes, sautéed onions, or a boiled egg, and pour it over steaming hot rice. You’ve got a fusion dish that feels like Ma’s kitchen met a Tokyo ramen bar.

2. Ramen broth stir-fry

Take your usual sabzi up a notch by adding ramen broth into the pan. Whether it’s leftover aloo-capsicum, mushrooms, or even cabbage, tossing in a few spoons of broth at the end gives it a glossy finish and a boost of soy-ginger flavor. Think of it as that one friend who instantly elevates every group hangout.