Can you have yogurt or curd on an empty stomach? Here's what you should know

Yogurt or curd is often seen as a healthy food loaded with probiotics, calcium, and protein. But one question keeps popping up: Is it okay to eat yogurt on an empty stomach, especially first thing in the morning?

You could, but let's take a closer look at what happens when you eat yogurt on an empty stomach.

Yogurt is rich in beneficial bacteria known as probiotics, which support gut health and digestion

Having it in the morning can help introduce these good bacteria into your system early in the day, aiding digestion and supporting your immune system. For many people, a bowl of plain yogurt can be a refreshing, light way to start the day. It tastes even better with mixed nuts, seeds and fruits.

However, some experts caution against eating yogurt first thing in the morning on its own. Your stomach is highly acidic after several hours of fasting, and some nutritionists believe that the lactic acid bacteria in yogurt might not survive in such an acidic environment, which reduces its probiotic benefits.

Moreover, for people prone to acidity or bloating, dairy on an empty stomach could be a trigger. Curd is slightly sour by nature, and in some cases, eating it without any other food can cause discomfort or increase acid production.

If you enjoy having curd in the morning, consider pairing it with other foods.

Mixing it with oats, fruits, or a handful of nuts can buffer the acidity in your stomach and provide a more balanced breakfast. These combinations also slow down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and preventing a mid-morning energy crash.