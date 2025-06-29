Which fruit has the highest protein content? 4 things you should know
Your diet may be high on protein and full of fresh fruits. However do you know which fruit has the highest protein content? It's guava! This fruit may not be the sweetest, but each crunchy bite packs the highest protein punch of any fruit, making it a powerhouse addition to your diet.
Here are 4 benefits of guavas:
1. Guava is surprisingly high in protein
Among fruits, guava stands out with one of the highest protein contents. Just one cup of guava offers about 4.2 grams of protein, making it an excellent addition to a balanced diet, especially for vegetarians and vegans looking to increase their intake naturally.
2. It’s also a Vitamin C powerhouse
Guava doesn’t just bring protein to the table. It’s loaded with vitamin C, often containing more than four times the amount found in oranges. This makes it great for boosting your immune system, improving skin health, and aiding iron absorption.
3. It's packed with fibre
Guava is rich in dietary fibre, which supports digestion and helps keep you feeling full longer. This makes it a great snack option for those watching their weight or managing blood sugar levels.
4. You can eat the whole fruit
You can eat guava whole, including the skin and seeds. Whether you slice it up or bite into it like an apple, guava is a mess-free, portable snack that doesn’t need peeling or prepping.
So the next time you’re looking for a protein boost with a side of vitamins and fibre, don’t overlook the humble guava. It’s nature’s perfectly packaged superfruit!