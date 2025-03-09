This recently opened all-day diner and cocktail bar in Shillong got us hooked for all the right reasons

You must have already spotted this retro-chic luxe diner, Tring Tring, nestled inside the Hotel Polo Towers, Shillong. The metal-panelled glass windows, and a giant back-lit ‘0364’ (the STD code of Shillong) set-up, are cues enough about what the diner is themed around. Welcomed by a wall of colourful landline telephones, the restaurant is spread across a lively 3,200 square feet, designed to be reminiscent of the European charm inspired by the golden age of Shillong. With an eclectic mix of décor elements from the vintage telephone booths to the classic rotary dial phones, the space reflects a nostalgic yet a vibrant aesthetic, creating an immersive experience that will transport the patrons back to an era between the 1950s and 1980s.
The thoughtfully curated menu celebrates local flavours along with inter nationally-inspired classics, while themed nights and live music pay homage to Shillong’s cultural heritage. The restaurant’s vintage vibe, alongside an authentic yet contemporary menu, makes it a must-visit for locals and tourists alike. The striking façade and the extensive menu impressed us during our recent visit to Shillong.
Moving on, we tried the spicy Shillong pork dry-fry. When in the north-eastern India, you can never miss out on momos and pork-based dishes. The Shillong pork dry-fry had thinly sliced melt-in- mouth pork, with the right meat-to-fat ratio, and was spicy enough to warm you up. Tossed with crunchy bell peppers and loads of fresh spring onions, it paired beautifully with the cocktail, Chai my mojito, that had tamarind and ghost chilli-macerated rum with lychee creme de coconut chai and kaffir lime leaves. We really loved the fact that in their range of crafty cocktails, each section has at least one beverage with local ingredients.
On that chilly, rainy evening, we needed some piping hot, comforting soup to start our meal with. On the chef ’s recommendation, we decided to try their Tring Tring signature mushroom cappuccino. A velvety, earthy mushroom soup, enhanced with a delicate drizzle of truffle oil, with bits of dried mushroom, hit all the right notes. While we always enjoy the smoothness of a mushroom cappuccino, the crunch from dried mushrooms elevated the soup to a different level.
For the mains, we settled with a portion of Nasi goreng, and oh boy, what a flavour bomb it was! Many shy away from adding dried shrimp paste to this iconic dish, fearing its pungent and fishy aroma. But in doing so, they miss out on the depth and complexity it brings. The wholesome meal came with tender chicken satay, veggies, and a fried egg on top.
Our tummies were full, but our hearts really weren’t, so, we had to taste one of their signature desserts to end our meal on a high, sugary note. We chose to dig into the Tring Tring signature cold brew tiramisu, a decadent twist on the classic dessert, featuring layers of espresso-soaked crumbs of lady-finger, rich mascarpone cream, and a hint of cocoa, which was not overly sweet but had the right amount of bitter ness, making sure we finish the whole thing at one go.