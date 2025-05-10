What did Princess Diana eat in a day?

When Princess Diana passed away, the world not only mourned the loss of a beloved royal, but also tried to find out what soup or perfume she liked.

The refined woman that she was, she took care of her health with a mostly vegetarian, low-fat diet and very little red meat.

Even her last supper was simple yet elegant. She had Dover sole, vegetable tempura, and a mushroom and asparagus omelette at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Her meals were carefully curated by her personal chef, Darren McGrady, who made her dishes incorporating fish, vegetables, and the occasional poultry dish. She completely eliminated red meat from her diet in her later years.

Her daily meals were light and nutritious

Diana's mornings were nutritious and protein-rich. She typically had baked beans, often served with pink grapefruit, a cup of coffee, and a glass of orange juice. Chef McGrady recalled that she was so fond of this breakfast that she’d even leave handwritten notes requesting baked beans.

For lunch, Princess Diana often opted for grilled fish, salads, and vegetable-based dishes. One of her most frequently requested meals was stuffed bell peppers, which she reportedly enjoyed two to three times a week.

She also had a taste for stuffed eggplant, and one of her favourite indulgent brunch dishes was eggs Suzette, a culinary masterpiece of baked potato, wilted spinach, a poached egg, and a touch of Hollandaise sauce.

Diana’s lunches showcased her growing preference for a mostly plant-based lifestyle, with a special fondness for well-prepared, nutrient-dense vegetarian meals. Yet she still kept some variety, occasionally enjoying chicken liver and onions, or dishes featuring seafood.