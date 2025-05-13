India’s regional buttermilk: A local twist on the nation’s coolest summer drink

Buttermilk, or chaas, is more than just a drink in India—it's a regional expression of taste, weather, and lifestyle. Across states, people customise this humble concoction using locally available herbs, spices, and even fruits, turning it into the ultimate summer cooler.

The many faces of chaas across India

Gujarat – Vaghareli Chaas

This version is tempered with mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and green chilies. Slightly warm and savoury, it’s as much about flavour as it is about digestion.

Tamil Nadu – Neer Mor

Made thinner and spiced with ginger, curry leaves, asafoetida, and green chili, neer mor is sipped throughout the day in hot, humid weather. It’s often part of temple offerings in summer.

Karnataka – Thambuli with Coconut Water

In parts of Karnataka, especially coastal areas, people blend buttermilk with coconut water and cooling herbs like doddapatre (Indian borage). This ultra-refreshing drink hydrates deeply and has a mild, naturally sweet flavour.

Bihar – Raita-Style Chaas with Raw Mango or Boondi

In Bihar, buttermilk often turns into a thin raita-style drink with raw mango shreds, mustard seeds, or boondi added. It’s tangy, textural, and pairs well with spicy rice dishes or litti-chokha.

Uttar Pradesh – Zeera Chaas with Mint and Hing

UP-style chaas is rich with roasted cumin (zeera), black salt, fresh mint, and a dash of hing (asafoetida). It’s commonly served with heavy mid-day meals to aid digestion in the intense heat.

Kerala – Sambaram

Kerala’s sambaram has a strong ginger-and-chili flavour with curry leaves and sometimes shallots. It’s often slightly pink from crushed red chilies and widely consumed during temple festivals and summer fasts.

Rajasthan – Mustard-Infused Chhach

Here, chaas gets a pungent twist with ground mustard seeds, ideal for countering spicy, dry foods. Some regions even add fennel or fenugreek seeds for extra cooling.

Each regional chaas reflects the local palate, climate needs, and ingredient availability—proof that even a simple drink can carry centuries of cultural nuance.