Amla vs. blueberries: which superfruit should you choose this summer?

When summer hits, the quest for fresh, nutritious foods to fuel your body often leads to vibrant fruits like amla, also called the Indian gooseberry, and blueberries. Both are hailed as superfoods, packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and health benefits. But which one should you reach for as the weather warms up?
Let’s break down the nutritional benefits of these two fruits and how they can support your health during the sunny season.
Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has long been celebrated in Ayurvedic medicine for its health benefits. It is rich in vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps boost immunity, fight free radicals, and support healthy skin.
A single amla contains around 600-700 mg of vitamin C, which is more than 20 times the amount in an orange!
Health benefits of amla in summer:
Boosts immunity: Summer heat can lead to dehydration and a weakened immune system. Amla helps strengthen immunity due to its high vitamin C content, ensuring you stay healthy and energized.
Hydration: Amla is 80% water, making it an excellent choice for hydration during hot weather. The fruit helps to keep you refreshed and replenishes lost fluids.
Skin health: The antioxidants in amla help combat skin aging, reduce pigmentation, and promote a healthy glow, which is especially useful during sun exposure.
Digestive health: Amla supports digestion by regulating bowel movements and improving gut health, which is essential when we tend to indulge in summer treats.
Detoxifies the body: It is known for its detoxifying properties, helping your body rid itself of toxins, which can be especially helpful in the hotter months.
Ways to incorporate amla this summer:
You can drink amla juice mixed with water or honey for a refreshing and immune-boosting drink, or enjoy dried amla as a snack, or add it to smoothies and salads. You can also add amla powder in your skincare routine for a natural glow.
Blueberries are widely recognized for their high antioxidant content, especially anthocyanins, which give them their deep blue colour. These antioxidants help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Blueberries also offer a wide range of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and fibre.
Health benefits of blueberries in summer:
Rich in antioxidants: The antioxidants in blueberries are known for their ability to protect cells from damage, support brain health, and reduce inflammation — all important for staying active during summer.
Supports heart health: Blueberries are heart-healthy due to their ability to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, which can be beneficial when you’re on the go and seeking to maintain overall wellness during the warmer months.
Boosts mental health: With their high levels of vitamins and antioxidants, blueberries can support brain function, boost memory, and improve mood, which is great if you’re spending your days outdoors or engaging in summer activities.
Aids digestion: The fibre in blueberries helps with digestive health, preventing bloating and constipation, common issues when we eat more seasonal fruits and richer foods during summer.
Natural skin protector: Blueberries' antioxidants help reduce skin damage caused by the sun's UV rays, making them an excellent fruit to help protect your skin during sun exposure.
Ways to incorporate blueberries this summer:
Add fresh blueberries to your morning yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothie bowl for a quick nutrient boost. You can also use blueberries as a topping for salads, pancakes, or dessert, or even freeze them for a refreshing, hydrating snack during hot days.
Both amla and blueberries are incredibly nutritious, but the choice depends on your specific health goals and taste preferences.
Choose amla if you're looking for a natural way to boost your immunity and combat the summer heat with its hydrating, detoxifying properties. Its high vitamin C content also makes it an excellent choice for those looking to keep their skin radiant and protected from sun damage.
Choose blueberries if you're looking for a sweet, antioxidant-rich fruit that promotes heart and brain health while also aiding digestion. Blueberries are also a great option for those looking to indulge in a tasty, versatile fruit that pairs well with a variety of dishes.
Both fruits bring their own unique health benefits, making them a perfect pair for your summer diet. Feeling adventurous? Try blending them together in a refreshing smoothie or tossing them into a vibrant fruit salad—you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds! No matter which one you choose, you'll be treating yourself to impressive health perks that can help you thrive all summer long.