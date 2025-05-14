Amla vs. blueberries: which superfruit should you choose this summer?

When summer hits, the quest for fresh, nutritious foods to fuel your body often leads to vibrant fruits like amla, also called the Indian gooseberry, and blueberries. Both are hailed as superfoods, packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and health benefits. But which one should you reach for as the weather warms up?

Let’s break down the nutritional benefits of these two fruits and how they can support your health during the sunny season.

Amla: A tangy, vitamin C powerhouse

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has long been celebrated in Ayurvedic medicine for its health benefits. It is rich in vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps boost immunity, fight free radicals, and support healthy skin.

A single amla contains around 600-700 mg of vitamin C, which is more than 20 times the amount in an orange!