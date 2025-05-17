This Hyderabad eatery will transport you to Rome

Hyderabad’s café scene may be thriving, but many spots tend to play it safe — offering the same repetitive mix of pizza, pasta, burgers, and sandwiches. The emphasis is often on Instagram-worthy plating and trendy décor, while the food itself feels like an afterthought. Breaking away from this formula is When in Rome, a charming little Italian eatery nestled in the quiet lanes of Nanakramguda. Here, the focus is firmly on flavour, freshness, and authenticity — reimagining Italian cuisine as a wholesome, everyday experience.

With a mix of indoor and breezy outdoor seating, the space embraces minimalist elegance. Shades of green and red — a nod to the Italian flag — run tastefully through the interiors. Potted plants and warm lighting add to the cosy ambience, creating an atmosphere that’s both inviting and unpretentious. It’s the kind of place where time slows down, and you can truly savour each bite.