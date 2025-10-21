What's the best way to consume chia seeds?

Chia seeds are a highly nutritious pack of seeds, which offer omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats and fibre. This vegan source of protein comes from chia plant, which is native to Mexico and Guatemala.

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse. These healthy polyunsaturated fats help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, two leading contributors to heart disease.

What's the best way to have chia seeds?

Along with this, chia seeds are rich in plant-based protein, digestion-boosting fiber and antioxidants that protect cells and reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.

Mild, somewhat nutty flavour, chia seeds are easy to add to other ingredients. They expand in size when soaked, and they make a thick gelatinous paste.

You should avoid having them dry at all costs.

Dry chia seeds can expand in the oesophagus and cause a blockage. Because they quickly swell after absorbing liquid, it is best to consume chia seeds that have already been soaked in liquid or are served with a moist food, such as oatmeal or yoghurt.