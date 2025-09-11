Food vlogger explores food at the US Open, including the viral $100 chicken nuggets

Karissa went on to taste the chicken sandwich with the sweet soy garlic and the kewpie mayo from Coqodaq, which she preferred. While she said it was "nice and crunchy and tender" she thought it could have been juicier. Mentioning that the bun was soft and toasted, she rated the sandwich a 7/10.

Karissa was all praises for PastaRAMEN and she ordered everything from the restaurant since all of it looked delicious. The wafu Caesar Salad, priced at $19 scored a perfect 10/10. The vlogger said, "My favourite thing [was] the wafu Caesar salad. Like the chicken katsu was crispy and delicious and the cheesy rich dressing was like addictive".

The $27 shrimp scampi ramen was "rich", "super garlicky" and "a little bit oily" said Karissa, rating it a 6.5/10. The YouTube vlogger then went on to try the spicy miso calamari and was surprised by how good it was. "It was super tender and that like creamy peppery sauce was delicious", she said. The $23 dish got solid 9/10 rating.

Finally, she tried the bao bun zeppole with Nutella crema for $17 from PastaRAMEN which was crispy on the outside with a "fluffy kind of bouncy bao texture". She rated the final, sugary dish, 8/10.

Besides top-level tennis, US Open is also known for serving delicious food. Some of the other restaurants that featured at this year's tournament included, Aces, Carnegie Deli, CQDQ, Fly Fish, Fuku, Grand Slam Grill, Terrace Bar, The Migrant Kitchen and many more.