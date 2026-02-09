When winter melts away, Punjab clings to one last spoon of Gajrela

Winter may be packing its bags, but in Punjabi homes and sweet shops, the final batches of Gajrela are still simmering. The delicious aroma of gajar (carrots), ghee, and khoya has filled the air with a sense of nostalgia. For many Punjabi households, it is not just as a dessert but also as part of their history.
For many generations in Punjab, Gajrela (or Gajar ka Halwa) is an integral part of winter. When available again, freshly picked red carrots (and therefore a new season) transform into a cherished family tradition. Every day we enjoy piping-hot Gajrela as both physical and spiritual sustenance. Families are now scrambling to make one last batch of Gajrela before they lose access to this special dish for the next 12 months.
Throughout Ludhiana, iconic confectionery establishments have made certain that the winter months have the flavour that they deserve. Well established names such as Basant Ice-Cream, Pehalwan Sweets, Nathu Mal Ghudoo Mal, Khushi Ram and Bikaner are still synonymous with winter cravings.
While Basant Ice-Cream is known for its kulfi throughout the year, the winter months are when Gajrela becomes the star. There are patrons who enjoy it alone, and patrons who love to eat it with ice-cold kulfi. The extremes of temperature have become the hallmark of decadence.
Establishing itself as a cornerstone of Ludhiana's culinary heritage in 1917, Nathu Mal Ghudoo Mal was founded in Chaura Bazar and has since expanded into Civil Lines. Its Gajar Paak and Halwa are revered for their incredible taste.
Apart from the shops, Gajrela remains a staple in the kitchens of many families. Made with lots of khoya (condensed milk), ghee and dry fruit; it is prepared slowly and eaten hot. Along with pinni (also a seasonal dish), it typifies the season. For many Punjabis, Gajrela is more than just a sweet dish; it is a bowl of warmth. It is loved ones gathered together around a stove and as the spring season approaches it takes with it not only the cold but also fond memories.