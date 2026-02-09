When winter melts away, Punjab clings to one last spoon of Gajrela

Throughout Ludhiana, iconic confectionery establishments have made certain that the winter months have the flavour that they deserve. Well established names such as Basant Ice-Cream, Pehalwan Sweets, Nathu Mal Ghudoo Mal, Khushi Ram and Bikaner are still synonymous with winter cravings.

While Basant Ice-Cream is known for its kulfi throughout the year, the winter months are when Gajrela becomes the star. There are patrons who enjoy it alone, and patrons who love to eat it with ice-cold kulfi. The extremes of temperature have become the hallmark of decadence.

Establishing itself as a cornerstone of Ludhiana's culinary heritage in 1917, Nathu Mal Ghudoo Mal was founded in Chaura Bazar and has since expanded into Civil Lines. Its Gajar Paak and Halwa are revered for their incredible taste.

Apart from the shops, Gajrela remains a staple in the kitchens of many families. Made with lots of khoya (condensed milk), ghee and dry fruit; it is prepared slowly and eaten hot. Along with pinni (also a seasonal dish), it typifies the season. For many Punjabis, Gajrela is more than just a sweet dish; it is a bowl of warmth. It is loved ones gathered together around a stove and as the spring season approaches it takes with it not only the cold but also fond memories.