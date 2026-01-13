This Tokyo cafe gets your order wrong, but for a unique cause!

While the society treats dementia patients as burdens who can be of no productive use to society, this cafe has restored hope, not just in the hearts of their staff but in all of us.

Social media influencer Aakanksha Monga took to her Instagram a few weeks ago to share a vlog of The Cafe of Mistaken Orders and elaborated on her wholesome experience. She said, every waiter in the cafe is a dementia patient and the cafe celebrates them by hiring them for work.

Captioning the post, the influencer wrote, "This Tokyo cafe gives people living with dementia a chance to work again and feel included. Here, mistakes are normal, kindness is expected, and everyone learns to be patient. The servers volunteer with support and get to use skills they thought they had lost. It helps them stay social, confident, and connected to the community".



Aakanksha shared that after visiting the place, she felt that the world needs more such places that celebrate inclusivity and encourage kindness and empathy. "And honestly, more places like this should exist around the world. A simple idea that gives dignity, purpose, and joy back to people who really deserve it", she said.



She concluded saying, "You might get the “wrong” order, but you will leave with the right feeling".