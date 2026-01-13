This Tokyo cafe gets your order wrong, but for a unique cause!

The Cafe of Mistaken Orders. Yes, you read that right. Originally named, OrangeDay, it is an actual restaurant in Tokyo's Sengawa where the whole point is to order one thing and receiving something completely different!
This pop up cafe in Tokyo that reflects compassions and fosters unity within community, should be on top of your travel checklist if you are planning to visit this Japanese city. The cafe is open just once a month, so make sure to plan around that!
Tokyo's OrangeDay or The Cafe of Mistaken Orders has one rule: it only employs people diagnosed with dementia as waiters and so, the service staff will most probably forget everything you ordered, and get you something that they think you asked for.
While the society treats dementia patients as burdens who can be of no productive use to society, this cafe has restored hope, not just in the hearts of their staff but in all of us.
Social media influencer Aakanksha Monga took to her Instagram a few weeks ago to share a vlog of The Cafe of Mistaken Orders and elaborated on her wholesome experience. She said, every waiter in the cafe is a dementia patient and the cafe celebrates them by hiring them for work.
Captioning the post, the influencer wrote, "This Tokyo cafe gives people living with dementia a chance to work again and feel included. Here, mistakes are normal, kindness is expected, and everyone learns to be patient. The servers volunteer with support and get to use skills they thought they had lost. It helps them stay social, confident, and connected to the community".
Aakanksha shared that after visiting the place, she felt that the world needs more such places that celebrate inclusivity and encourage kindness and empathy. "And honestly, more places like this should exist around the world. A simple idea that gives dignity, purpose, and joy back to people who really deserve it", she said.
She concluded saying, "You might get the “wrong” order, but you will leave with the right feeling".