Madras Race Club’s new dining destination celebrates old Chennai with contemporary cuisine

A new dining destination has quietly trotted into Chennai’s culinary circuit, and it comes with a rather charming address. Tucked inside the Madras Race Club, The Saddle Room by Crossway brings together the nostalgia of old Madras, the charm of club life and a menu that takes diners on a relaxed culinary ride.
The 60-seater restaurant, open exclusively to members, feels like a pleasant step back in time. The walls showcase photographs of equestrians and horse riders, celebrating the club’s rich history, while the open lawn view adds to its laid-back appeal. With its unhurried vibe and inviting setting, this is a place where diners can slow down, settle in and enjoy the experience without worrying about making a quick dash to the finish line.
“The idea is to give it an elevated vibe,” says Yangya Prakash Chandran, CEO of Crossway Hotels. The meal began with the Creamy Broccoli and Almond Soup, a smooth and comforting start to the feast. The velvety broccoli base was beautifully lifted by fried garlic, while toasted almonds added a satisfying crunch, giving the soup a lovely contrast of textures.
The Red Beet and Walnut Salad proved to be another strong contender. Roasted beetroot, feta, walnuts and fresh greens came together with a balsamic glaze that brought a pleasant sweetness and tang. Light yet flavourful, it was the sort of dish that sets the pace perfectly before the main event.
The menu itself covers plenty of ground, featuring everything from gourmet burgers and artisan pizzas to Asian favourites, Indian classics and an array of contemporary creations.
Among the starters, prawns were undoubtedly the star performers. The Lemon Butter Garlic Prawns were succulent and perfectly cooked, with the buttery richness balanced beautifully by the sharp freshness of lemon and the warmth of garlic. However, the prawns could have been a touch softer and more tender to truly elevate the dish. The Kunafa Prawns, served with sweet chilli sauce, offered an interesting twist — crispy strands wrapped around juicy prawns, paired with a sweet and spicy dip that added an exciting kick.
However, the standout of the day was the Karuveppilai Prawns. The golden-fried prawns had a satisfying crunch, while the fragrant curry leaves brought a distinctive South Indian character to the dish. It was a clever blend of familiarity and innovation, and easily took the winner’s cup among the starters.
The Murgh Tikka and marinated paneer, grilled to perfection, also held their own, showcasing well-balanced spices and smoky flavours. Other starters that made their way to the table included the Butter Chicken Cigars, crisp rolls packed with a rich and indulgent butter chicken filling; Pesto Stuffed Grilled Cottage Cheese served with pomodoro sauce; and Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, which delivered a delightful sweet and spicy crunch.
Moving on to the main course, the Thai Green Chicken Curry was a crowd-pleaser. The coconut-based curry was rich and aromatic, carrying layers of spice with a gentle sweetness running through it. Served with fragrant basmati rice, it made for a comforting and well-rounded plate.
The Dal Makhani was another classic done right — slow-cooked lentils enriched with butter and cream, resulting in a silky, hearty preparation that paired beautifully with Indian breads. The Mutton Gravy with coin parotta brought a more robust note to the table, with tender meat coated in a deeply flavoured gravy that complemented the flaky parotta perfectly.
Desserts brought the meal to a fitting finish line. The White Chocolate Caramel Tart featured a delicate vanilla tart shell filled with layers of white chocolate ganache and caramel sauce, offering a rich and creamy combination. The Cheesecake Square was smooth and indulgent, while the Molten Chocolate Cake, with its decadent French-style richness and gooey centre, made for a comforting final flourish. However, all the desserts leaned a tad on the sweeter side, and we would have preferred a little more balance to let the individual flavours shine through.
It may be a members-only affair within the club, but non-members can still get a taste of its offerings through Swiggy and Zomato’s gourmet section.
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