Madras Race Club’s new dining destination celebrates old Chennai with contemporary cuisine

The 60-seater restaurant, open exclusively to members, feels like a pleasant step back in time. The walls showcase photographs of equestrians and horse riders, celebrating the club’s rich history, while the open lawn view adds to its laid-back appeal. With its unhurried vibe and inviting setting, this is a place where diners can slow down, settle in and enjoy the experience without worrying about making a quick dash to the finish line.

“The idea is to give it an elevated vibe,” says Yangya Prakash Chandran, CEO of Crossway Hotels. The meal began with the Creamy Broccoli and Almond Soup, a smooth and comforting start to the feast. The velvety broccoli base was beautifully lifted by fried garlic, while toasted almonds added a satisfying crunch, giving the soup a lovely contrast of textures.

The Red Beet and Walnut Salad proved to be another strong contender. Roasted beetroot, feta, walnuts and fresh greens came together with a balsamic glaze that brought a pleasant sweetness and tang. Light yet flavourful, it was the sort of dish that sets the pace perfectly before the main event.