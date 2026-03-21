What is Soy Sauce Ring? Creator solves sushi-on-the-go problem

While the Soy Sauce Ring was inspired by the design of traditional soy sauce containers often found in sushi restaurants, its smaller scale makes it a unique creation. Additionally, the unique way that the ceramic bowl attaches to the ring makes it easy to wear and access. With the Soy Sauce Ring, your hand becomes a portable dipping area!

Along with the Soy Sauce Ring, the designer of this line showcases rings shaped like pieces of nigiri sushi, tasty but also a bit ridiculous. These fun designs provide playfulness and humor, which helps support the viral aspect of the collection as well.

The online responses were mixed, but the overall response was highly engaged. Many commented that the soy sauce ring was an innovative way for fans of sushi to enjoy their meal. They also found it to be an unusual but humorous. One person said, “Need one for wasabi 👀”, while another person said, “I need those rings, please Omgosh. Everything about this is perfect 😍.” Another comment reads as, “No need for this, There's enough space for soy sauce in EVERY tray. That's what They are designed for.”

According to the creator, this design was envisioned as a portable solution for eating outdoors. It could be especially helpful if you're eating somewhere with no convenient location to put a sauce dish. However, the creator also said the design was never meant to be sold.