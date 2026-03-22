Odisha creates Guinness World Record with 1174 kgs of Pakhala at Pakhala Parba celebration

The event was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. The Chief Minister said that this was a proud moment for all Odias. He added that this was an attempt by the state to carry their traditions to the international arena with 1174 kgs of Pakhala.

Mohan Charan Majhi stated that It is not only a dish but also an integral part of Odisha’s culture and life. Pakhala Day is an occasion to popularize traditional cuisine when Western cuisine is becoming an integral part of our lives. He also talked about his childhood memories of having Pakhala and how it is an important dish for everyone.

The chief minister emphasized the religious significance of the dish. He said that Pakhala and Tanka Torani are offered as Bhog at Shree Jagannath Temple to Lord Jagannath. It is a symbol of simplicity and purity.

The CM further stated that the people of Odisha living all over the country and abroad celebrate the day with a sense of pride. The CM interacted virtually with the people of the Odia community in Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Singapore. According to him, days like the celebration of 1174 kgs of Pakhala help the people abroad connect with their roots.

During the festival, chefs who promote Odia cuisine at national and international levels were honoured. The chief minister visited the food stalls and appreciated the wide varieties of dishes being prepared. The chief minister thanked the farmers and encouraged the younger generations to respect the traditional food habits, as this would strengthen the vision for a developed Odisha.