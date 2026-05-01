India’s take on pancakes: 9 types of dosas explained

Eventhough dosa was just listed among a list of the 50 best pancakes in the world (by popular culinary platform TasteAtlas), it's quite an upgrade on the regular pancake, thanks to its fibre content, which makes it so appealing as a breakfast option.

Typically made from a homely batter of rice and lentils, this South Indian classic transforms into a spectrum of textures, from crisp and paper-thin to soft and pillowy. What sets dosa apart in the global “pancake” conversation is its depth of flavour, thanks to fermentation, and the way it’s served, with chutneys, sambar, and a range of fillings that elevate it into a complete meal.

However, there's no one recipe for a dosa. It can take many forms and is consumed differently, depending on the region or the weather. Here are the 9 most popular kinds of dosas.