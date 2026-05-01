India’s take on pancakes: 9 types of dosas explained

Eventhough dosa was just listed among a list of the 50 best pancakes in the world (by popular culinary platform TasteAtlas), it's quite an upgrade on the regular pancake, thanks to its fibre content, which makes it so appealing as a breakfast option.
Typically made from a homely batter of rice and lentils, this South Indian classic transforms into a spectrum of textures, from crisp and paper-thin to soft and pillowy. What sets dosa apart in the global “pancake” conversation is its depth of flavour, thanks to fermentation, and the way it’s served, with chutneys, sambar, and a range of fillings that elevate it into a complete meal.
However, there's no one recipe for a dosa. It can take many forms and is consumed differently, depending on the region or the weather. Here are the 9 most popular kinds of dosas.
The undisputed star of dosa menus, masala dosa pairs a crisp, golden crepe with a spiced potato filling. The contrast of textures, crunchy outside, soft and flavourful inside, makes it instantly satisfying. Served with chutney and sambar, it’s a complete meal in itself.
Famous for its dramatic size and ultra-thin texture, paper dosa is all about crispiness. Rolled into a long cone or cylinder, it’s light yet indulgent when paired with chutneys. It’s less about filling and more about that perfect crunch.
Unlike traditional dosas, rava dosa skips fermentation and uses semolina, rice flour, and spices. The batter is thin and poured to create a lacy, crisp texture. It’s quick to make and delivers a deliciously grainy bite with every mouthful.
Soft, fluffy, and slightly spongy, set dosa is usually served in a stack of two or three. It has a mild tang from fermentation and is perfect for soaking up chutney or vegetable saagu. This dosa is comfort food at its finest.
A fiery twist on the classic, this version features a layer of spicy red chutney spread inside the dosa. Originating from Mysuru, it’s richer, bolder, and often slightly thicker. The added heat makes it a favourite for spice lovers.
Delicate and soft, neer dosa is made from a watery rice batter, giving it a lace-like appearance. It hails from coastal Karnataka and is typically served with coconut-based curries. Light and subtle, it’s a refreshing change from crisp dosas.
This green gram dosa from Andhra Pradesh is both nutritious and flavourful. Made without fermentation, it has a slightly earthy taste and is often paired with upma. It’s a protein-packed option that doesn’t compromise on taste.
This dosa originated in Davanagere. Benne dosa is known for its generous use of butter. Crisp on the outside and soft within, it has a rich, melt-in-the-mouth quality. Paired with chutney and potato palya, it’s indulgence done right.