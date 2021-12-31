Keep warm this winter with The Salt House’s winter special spread

Atop the sixth floor at Shakespeare Point, The Salt House has decked up in festive hues of the Yuletide. To put a cherry on the cake, the tavern has further come up with their very own winter menu that oozes warm, fruity notes. Picking from the freshest winter produce, the handcrafted delicacies tailor mainland European flavours according to local tastes.

“We have always been keen to serve patrons looking to spend a good time with their families. The same thought has reflected on our three-course winter curation as well. Apart from being a haven for turophiles, the special menu is dominated by the zing of exotic fruits alongside fresh Nolen Gur from the interiors of Sunderbans”, shares Chef Mintoo, Head Chef at The Salt House.

The 170 seater tavern sprawls across 7000sq.ft and has three distinct zones to unwind in- indoor, outdoor and a lounge space. We were there to celebrate the Christmas spirit under the warm sun with a cold brew named Nolen Gur Old Fashioned, and paired it up with a hearty bite of Roasted Cherry Tomato & Provolone Cheese Melt Tart with a dash of Chimichurri. One may as well choose to cosy up with a sip through the cream of a tepid Irish Coffee and complement the drink with a plate of Spiced Avocado & Feta Mousse Tart. While the Roasted Cherry Tomato Tart makes our taste buds tingle with a tang, the latter falls on the subtler side of the palate.

Next arrived, the humble Three Cheese Ravioli in Alla Vodka, that is absolutely soul-soothing. The melt-in-mouth ravioli tenderly cups filling portions of gooey cream cheese, emmenthal & mascarpone. The second dish, a classic European Cheese Fondue even though is a little grainy, pairs well with herbed baby potatoes, brussel sprouts, toasted focaccia & tomato bread. However, we are of the opinion that the Pork Ham Wrapped Chicken bites steal the show as it perfectly sets the mood for the year-end jamboree.

As we waited for the meal to come to a full round with the flakey Nolen Gur, Ricotta & Coconut Cannoli we caught up in a heart-to-heart conversation with the owners- Prachi Saraogi and Saloni Jhunjhunwalla. “On an attempt to reach out to the roots of our food culture, we source the jaggery from Santhal villages around Bankura”, shared Saraogi who also stocks the organic sweetener under the brand-name of Kwidi.

The elaborate seaspnal dessert spread also comprises options like Lemon & Pistachio Cannoli, Strawberry & Dark Chocolate Cannoli and Strawberry & Almond Tart that are worth trying this winter.

Price for Two: Rs 2000++ Taxes

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

DM on Instagram: @thesalthousekolkata