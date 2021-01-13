If you're not in the mood for an overdose of traditional sweet staples for the Pongal weekend, these modern twists on much-loved classics are perfect.

Sakkara Pongal ice cream

This is not an ice cream flavour you come across every day. So we definitely recommend you give this one a go over the harvest weekend. Expect jaggery-based ice cream infused with sweetened rice and layered with actual Sakkara Pongal with a hint of green camphor. For an added touch of indulgence, your scoop will be topped with ghee-fried raisins and cashews. Also, look out for Ghee cake topped with naatu sakkarai caramel sauce and toasted sesame seeds and a decadent Kavuni Arisi Pudding. All desserts are eggless.

At Strictly Desserts. Available till January 17. INR 850 for a special Pongal hamper of all three.

For creamy Jaggery ice cream made with organic jaggery sourced from Kerala, opt for a scoop from Amadora. INR 220 for 120 grams.

Chocolate Pongal Teppanyaki

After being a hit last year, the team of chefs at Hyatt Regency Chennai decided to retain it as part of Pongal offerings in 2021 as well. If you're curious about what goes into chocolate pongal - we're told it is made with smashed rice and lentils in an earthen pot. Chocolate, jaggery and cardamom are then added to the mix, along with clarified butter, cashews and raisins.

Available as part of the Pongal buffet at Lobby Lounge. On January 14 and 15. INR 1,450 ++ per person.

Pongal ganache pralines

Made with the goodness of sugarcane juice and delectable chocolate, these Pongal ganache pralines are as novel as they are delicious. Reduced sugarcane juice is added to coconut milk and thickened with rice starch. This is then spiced with cardamom and filled in delicate chocolate couverture pots.

At La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel. INR 500 all-inclusive for six pieces. Available on January 14 and 15.