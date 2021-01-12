Hyatt Regency Chennai

Enjoy a lavish spread of Melagu pongal, Rava Pongal, Medhu vada and more served buffet-style, alongside live counters dishing up piping hot paniyarams. Don't miss the special Kadambam sambar cooked with a variety of 12 vegetables and lentils like drumstick, white pumpkin, red pumpkin, carrot, beans, kidney bean, eggplant and so forth. For dessert, savour an assortment of sweet Pongal variants including Sakkarai Pongal, Kal kandu and Pazham Pongal. On January 14 and 15. At INR 1,450 ++. Takeaway available at a day's notice.

The Park Chennai

If you feel like you are missing out on your non-vegetarian favourites - this festive Pongal brunch promises to ease your worries. From Meen Varuval to Kavipoo (cauliflower) poriyal to Gosht Dum Biryani and Paal Payasam - this weekend feast covers all bases. Also, look out for pasta platters, pizza, a grill section and eggs to order. January 14 to 17. INR 1,499 per person all-inclusive. The Pongal lunch buffet features specials like Chicken Chettinad, Cabbage kootu, Keerai moong dal vadai and Nattu sakkarai Pongal. January 15 and 16. INR 999 all-inclusive. 12.30 pm onwards for both.

Savera hotel

Here is what's in store as part of the Malgudi Pongal Virunthu. And heads up, you may want to skip breakfast to do this spread justice. Expect a feast of Ven pongal, Kalkandu Varaguraisi pongal, Puli pongal, Sakara pongal , Vazhapoo vadai, Pacharisi sadam, Pacha mochai vendakai pulikozhambu, Panthal kai kootu, Kalanthakai poriyal, Gramathu arakeerai kadyal, Kathrikai podi thooval, Vazhakai varuval, Thakkali rasam, Appala poo, More milaga, Oorugai and Aval payasam. Dine-in at INR 795 per person. Takeaway lunch for two at INR 795. On January 14 and 15.

The Westin Chennai Velachery

This Pongal special includes a spread of delicacies like Sakkarai Pongal, Ven Pongal, Rawa Pongal, Nei Pongal, Puli Sadham, Poosanikai peratal and more. For dessert, expect Kadalai Paruppu Payasam and Rava Laddoos. Available for dine-in at Seasonal Tastes and for takeaway via Marriott on Wheels. On January 14. INR 1,200 ++ for two.

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Look out for an Iyer's special with dishes like Chettinadu Kalkandu Vadai, Mochai Manga Sunday, Beans Paruppu Usili, Thuthuvalai Rasam, Thayir Sadaam, Appams and a host of other options as part of this special festive thali. Desserts include Paal Kolukattai, Payasam, Munthiri Kothu and Mukkani ice cream. At Dakshin. January 13 to 16. For lunch and dinner. INR 2,000 ++ per person.