Pongal special 2021: Two healthy ladoo recipes that make for the perfect sweet treat this festival weekend
Jaggery Laddoos
Ingredients
24 Mantra Organic Whole wheat flour – 1 cup
Jaggery Powder – 1/2 cup
Mixed nuts – 1/2 cup, coarsely chopped
Melted ghee – 1/2 cup
Ground cardamom – 1/4 teaspoon
Method:
First, place a wok on medium flame and pour the whole wheat flour into it. Dry roast it for about 6 minutes.
Next, add the ghee and mix well with the flour and keep stirring the mixture for 3-4 minutes.
When done, transfer the mixture into a plate and mix the chopped nuts followed by Jaggery and cardamom powder.
Mix everything well and divide the dough into small balls and roll them.
You can serve them immediately or keep them in an air-tight jar.
Peanut and Gud Ke Laddoo
Ingredients:
Organic Peanuts – 160 gm or 1 cup
Organic Jaggery – 1/3 cup (either grated or powdered)
Method:
Place a wok or large pan on high flame and as soon as it is hot, reduce the flame to medium and pour the raw peanuts.
Roast them for a few minutes so that the peanuts become crunchy and change colour a bit. Pay proper attention so that the rawness of the nuts go away completely, yet they do not get burned.
It is better to taste a peanut after roasting for a few minutes to make sure they are neither raw nor hard.
When done, switch off the flame and let them cool down.
After that, remove the skin of the peanuts by rubbing them within your hands.
Take a grinder and transfer all the peeled nuts into it along with the grated or powdered organic jaggery.
Keep grinding the mixture till you see a bit of the peanuts start to leave oil. Also, keep checking the texture by taking it into your hand.
If the mixture is crumbly, you have to grind more. Once it starts to form a shape, you can stop the grinder.
Now transfer the mixture onto a plate and form laddoos. With this mixture, you can easily form about 12 laddoos. But if the laddoos are bigger, then the
number will be less.
Keep them in an air-tight jar and continue to savour the yummy gud ke laddu.