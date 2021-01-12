Jaggery Laddoos



Ingredients

 24 Mantra Organic Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

 Jaggery Powder – 1/2 cup

 Mixed nuts – 1/2 cup, coarsely chopped

 Melted ghee – 1/2 cup

 Ground cardamom – 1/4 teaspoon



Method:

 First, place a wok on medium flame and pour the whole wheat flour into it. Dry roast it for about 6 minutes.

 Next, add the ghee and mix well with the flour and keep stirring the mixture for 3-4 minutes.

 When done, transfer the mixture into a plate and mix the chopped nuts followed by Jaggery and cardamom powder.

 Mix everything well and divide the dough into small balls and roll them.

 You can serve them immediately or keep them in an air-tight jar.

Peanut and Gud Ke Laddoo



Ingredients:

 Organic Peanuts – 160 gm or 1 cup

 Organic Jaggery – 1/3 cup (either grated or powdered)



Method:

 Place a wok or large pan on high flame and as soon as it is hot, reduce the flame to medium and pour the raw peanuts.

 Roast them for a few minutes so that the peanuts become crunchy and change colour a bit. Pay proper attention so that the rawness of the nuts go away completely, yet they do not get burned.

 It is better to taste a peanut after roasting for a few minutes to make sure they are neither raw nor hard.

 When done, switch off the flame and let them cool down.

 After that, remove the skin of the peanuts by rubbing them within your hands.

 Take a grinder and transfer all the peeled nuts into it along with the grated or powdered organic jaggery.

 Keep grinding the mixture till you see a bit of the peanuts start to leave oil. Also, keep checking the texture by taking it into your hand.

 If the mixture is crumbly, you have to grind more. Once it starts to form a shape, you can stop the grinder.

 Now transfer the mixture onto a plate and form laddoos. With this mixture, you can easily form about 12 laddoos. But if the laddoos are bigger, then the

number will be less.

 Keep them in an air-tight jar and continue to savour the yummy gud ke laddu.



