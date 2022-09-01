This is how you can style your bed to give your room a refreshing look!

After a long tiring day, what you see at night is almost always your bed thus styling your bed is just as important as dressing yourself in the finest of outfits. A bed is something that makes your every day special and it is also the space that anyone notices first, when they walk into a bedroom. It’s crucial to have a bed that emits comfort and omfortable and luxurious bed linen is the way to help you achieve that.

Here are some of tips from Rajiv Merchant, president, domestic retail, Boutique Living, Indo Count Industries that could help you make your comfort zone into a bed that looks straight out of a home décor advertisement!



Mattress matters — A great quality mattress is something that should be invested in without giving it a second thought. How it looks is equally as important as how it feels in terms of comfort and luxury. Experts recommend investing in 100 per cent cotton fabrics as it is breathable and provides more comfort as compared to synthetic fibre mattresses.

Pillows talkin’ — The secret to a good night's sleep is hidden in the pillows. Waking up with a sore neck because of uncomfortable pillows is the worst nightmare for many. It is essential to invest in, not just good quality but good-looking pillows, as well, to add that luxurious touch.

Duvet it effortlessly - Switching up the looks of a space is often very exciting but quality duvets are not always the cheapest. A great solution to this is investing in reversible duvets. Neutrals, prints, shapes — there are so many to choose from. When a reversible duvet is styled correctly, it looks très magnifique!

Throw in some colour — Colourful and chic throws are a minimal yet great addition to a beautiful-looking bed. Coordinating pillows and throws according to theme or patterns is the key. They should look like they belong together and not clash with each other in your space.

Bedspreads — Bedspreads are minimal, yet they add so much to the beauty. Textured, coloured and patterned bedspreads are always a good choice. Laying it at the bottom half of your bed and placing it carefully will make your bed look and feel like it’s straight out of a Pinterest board!

Color Scheme — Colors are beautiful. Incorporate them into your bed’s theme, when everything placed follows a color scheme, it just falls into place and makes a big beautiful picture-perfect bed!

Make your bed — Now this might sound like a task but trust us, all you need to do is fluff up the pillows, straighten the bedspread, adjust the duvet, and voila! You’re good to go.

Layers and layers — Layering doesn’t always mean a cluttered space. Balance while layering holds great importance. Knowing where to place which element can bring your layering game to 100!

It’s in the details — Pay attention to even the smallest of details. An uncut tag, a popped-out zipper, or a button — the smallest things could stand out like a sore thumb in your aesthetic setup.

Finishing it off — The key to a beautiful trip to slumber land is a great scent. Find yourself some calming scents like lavender that smell great, feel luxe and help yourself fall asleep faster. A great book by the nightstand helps too!