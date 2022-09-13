Cooler days, warmer homes: How important comfort really is

Lighting plays an important role in the monsoon and wintertime when the days are shorter and we spend far more time indoors. In the recent past, we have grown more aware of how important it is for our homes to be both comfortable and beautiful. The latest trends, experts say, are simple statement pieces with a pop-up of colour and geometric shapes, and retro lighting. Wall decorative lights are being used to highlight the forgotten corners or dead spaces, while traditional colours like brass and gold are being used to add beauty to traditional and modern interiors, and earthen shades like brown or black are being used to add contrast to the interiors. We speak to experts in the city who share how and why lighting needs to have both purpose and beauty.

Current lighting fixtures and chandeliers that are trending, look best when designed keeping in mind light intensity, light temperature and light direction, says Meryl Savithry, CEO and principal architect at Savithry Studio, Tellapur. “The key behind lighting up your home is to use different types of light but at the same time, be aware of the technical specifications. I ensure to make my clients whether middle class or high end, more aware of how small technical specifications can change the look and feel of the space and make it more comfortable to the eye. Every homeowner roots for comfort in every aspect of their home, even if it is lighting,” she adds.

Morden lights with mix-and-match colours that make bold statements are the trend of 2022, says Rishab Kothari, who co-owns E’litee Design Studios, Banjara Hills. “Staying back sober is still in fashion, while some like a rustic and royal look to suit the interiors. The biggest win this season is the power of customisation — get what you like in any shape, size and colour to suit your home. Try lighting up wall art/clock/photo frame, even bathroom mirrors are lit these days. Overhead pendants, elegant sculptural shapes and styles and bespoke fittings are just some of the many trends,” he adds.

Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, Gachibowli says, you can choose an eccentric design table lamp to be the focal point of your decor view as it complements your room theme to make a safe yet posh choice. He adds, “Owning a smooth floor light would be the movable lighting option of your room. Go for a utilitarian floor light plan that brings space to the table. With some green decoratives, the appeal would standardise your assumptions. Yellow tints and plant life generally function admirably together.”

“I feel product design has helped us pave a new path in this industry, today we have data backed up design processes which not only help us to solve the problem but also make the product visually attractive,” Ram, founder of Uncommon Designs, Madhapur, opines. While Rupa Katrepally, founder of The Fourth Wall, Hyderabad, adds, “Being in a tech-driven world, smart technology is being used for all types of lighting, Since they are also easy to install and require less maintenance, choose technology over the boring plains tubes and bulbs.”

Quick tips

Make light the focal point of the room

Figure light can never go wrong

Use a bold statement light

Use appropriate symmetrical light

Ditch white, opt for colours

Showing off wall art with light