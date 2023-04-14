The Yellow Dwelling's new collection re-imagines timeless tales with summer elements

With the scorching summer months ahead of us, it is time we revamp our surroundings a bit and add fresh elements to our home decor. The script to prep the interiors as per the sun season is pretty simple actually.

You need cushion covers in cool pastel shades, planters that brighten up the space and cotton-based curtains that absorb sun rays during nap time. Add floral and leafy prints to this mix and your four walls will look equipped for summertime.

Capturing this spirit, The Yellow Dwellings launched their latest collection, Timeless Blooms. While decor for solstice season takes the centre stage, the inspiration for the prints and embroidery comes from classic tales like Peter Pan and Alice In Wonderland.

Also Read: Architect Keerthi Tummala talks about her design philosophy ‘India Moderne’

Picture if instead of soaring to the stars, Peter glided over yards of fresh dandelions and Alice ran through the fields of bright wild roses. How pretty would that be!

The Bengaluru-based home furnishing brand re-imagined these timeless tales and launched a range of cushions, dining linen, throws and bedding in shades of unconventional summer shades like deep lavender, pastel green and wine red.

Also Read: Kohler introduces 'The Creator's Journey' at Milan Design

As for the curtains, all in 100% sustainable fabric, you have printed, sheer and solid options to choose from. You can pick either one or spruce up your space with a light mix-and-match game.

₹250 onwards. Available online and across stores in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Pune.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03