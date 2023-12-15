Peggy Oliver launches premium range of dinner sets with gold embellishments

Come holiday season, most of us find our social calendars filled to the brim with Christmas and New Year parties. While attending these as a guest only requires us to curate the perfect outfit, hosting a holiday dinner party yourself is a completely different ball game altogether. To start with you need a dinner set, which is a symphony of opulence and artistry.



Peggy Oliver, a kitchenware brand that has created a lasting effect on both the US and European markets, is now expanding in India. The brand promotes Indian culture through its designs and materials, and is known for its unique and bold designs with a gold and platinum series. Its 24-carat gold-plated designs add an Indian touch to the western concept.

Also read: Fern & Ade to revolutionise Indian home interiors and designs



The brand has launched its premium range of dinner sets with gold embellishments to transform your dining experience into a regal affair. These exquisite sets redefine the boundaries of elegance, seamlessly blending the timeless allure of gold with functional design. From delicate patterns that dance along the edges to intricate detailing that catches the light, each piece tells a story of craftsmanship and sophistication. As you explore this curated collection, you’ll witness how the radiant gold accents elevate the dining table, turning every meal into a moment of luxury. It is where tradition meets modernity, where the gleam of gold intertwines with the practicality of everyday use, creating a dining ambiance that is nothing short of extraordinary. Each plate, cup, and utensil is a work of art—an invitation to savour life’s moments in unmatched splendor.

Phoenix Dinner Set

Phoenix Dinner Set

The premium Phoenix Dinner Set, which is a 35-piece set, is skillfully made from premium Sri Lankan porcelain and expertly manufactured with the aid of advanced Japanese technology. This set is the pinnacle of quality and safety, featuring a surface that is devoid of lead and carmine. It is the epitome of class and elegance, embellished with genuine gold embellishments and non-toxic colouring. It is the perfect gift option for this festival season because of the excellent

packaging.

Also read: Frederik Bagger Copenhagen in collaboration with Norse Brands launch exquisite glassware

Seattle Dinner Set

The premium Seattle Dinner Set, which is a 21-piece set, has lavish gold plating to turn your Christmas meal into a sensory extravaganza. With state-of-the-art Japanese technology, the set is also crafted from quality Sri Lankan porcelain and exudes sophistication for your holiday table.

Celebrate the season with unparalleled elegance, whether it’s through the sparkling lights or the golden glow of your dinnerware. With the addition of this gold-plated dinner sets, any Christmas meal is elevated to a luxurious level and sparks sophisticated and stylish memories.

Price starts at Rs 19,999.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com