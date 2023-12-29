Pendant lights from Tisva are a harmonious blend of clean lines and graceful curves

Pendant lights are the ultimate must-have for a stylish home transformation. Their versatility blends seamlessly with various design aesthetics, offering a perfect fusion of functionality and elegance. Whether you’re aiming for a modern chic look or a classic ambiance, Tisva’s latest range of pendant lights will blend in well with the décor. Drawing inspiration from the distinct sensibilities of Scandinavian and Nordic design philosophies, this collection encapsulates its very essence. A harmonious blend of clean lines, graceful curves, circular orbs, and iconic conical pendants create a symphony that harmonises modern aesthetics infused with timeless grace.

Also read: Cultural crossover: FIG Living launches Scandian collection

Conique Pendant

The Conique Pendant derives its inspiration from the elegance of Scandinavian design, seamlessly merging a subdued and uncomplicated aesthetic with purposeful illumination. The adjustable drop pendant, dimmable lights with its varying lengths, contributes to a graceful and flowing visual effect, adding an extra layer of sophistication to your space.

Price: Rs 24,990.

Seriya Pendant

The LED Seriya Pendant adds a sleek and contemporary twist to your décor. Crafted with scratch-resistant, premium Mitsubishi acrylic material, it boasts crystal-clear transparency while ensuring exceptional durability. Its curved edges, adjustable height, and feature and dimmable options make it a versatile focal piece adding to the ambience of your living space.

Price: Rs 41,990.

Anello Pendant

More than a mere light source, the Anello Pendant is an artistic statement that elevates your space. Designed to captivate the play of light and shadow, the diffused lighting creates a very warm and ambient atmosphere. Its LED lighting not only effectively banishes dim corners but also harmonises style with practicality, seamlessly merging form, and function. Customisable height suspension and dimmable options offer versatile installation options tailored to various preferences.

Price: Rs 10,990.

Also read: Utopia & Utility-Terra: Artful unity

Spule Pendant

The Spule Pendant is an artistic masterpiece casting a warm aura through its diffused lighting. The embedded LED within it achieves a harmonious fusion of style and functionality. Whether suspended over a welcoming foyer or gracing a culinary haven like the kitchen island, the pendant seamlessly integrates into diverse settings. The added benefit of customisable height suspension and dimming options ensures a flexible installation.

Price: Rs 20,590.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com