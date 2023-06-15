 Creative Ways to Make a Compact Living Room Look Big

A lot have been written about how to make a small kitchen look big, but our living rooms are often still quite compact. Whether you use yours for entertaining, reading, or simply relaxing and watching TV, make the most of it by utilising wall space. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Create a cosy space

By creating a cocoon-like feel you can maximise the qualities of a small living room. Turn the space into a welcoming retreat by using rich, cosy colours, ambient lighting and snug seating -- perfect for peaceful evenings or relaxed gatherings. To enhance the sense of intimacy or to shift the focus to the centre of the room, use a coffee table or ottoman in the middle of the seating.

Elevate the TV

Do away with a bulky TV unit by mounting the TV on the wall. This way, you can also instantly free up floor space. If you are using a sideboard to store DVDs and devices, use a shelf instead to stack them on and open up the space.

Select one big sofa

Avoid bulky armchairs. An L-shaped sofa is a great option for a confined space. To keep all your seating confined to one area, push it to the edge of the room. This will provide plenty of room for family and friends. If necessary, use neat side tables that can double as stools.

Make use of a storage wall

A built-in unit around your TV can be used to tuck everything from a DVD player to books and lighting away in a relatively narrow space. If you plan to store less attractive tech, include doors in some sections.

Use visual tricks

To make a room feel very open for its size, use several visual tricks. You can use glass doors, or a coffee table with a glass top, making it disappear into the scheme.

Opt for pendants

To create a relaxing space, soft lighting using lamps is essential. However, floor lamps take up a considerable amount of valuable room. Instead, choose a row of pendants. They will give you a lamp-lit mood without taking up a single inch.

