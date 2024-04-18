Chennai's favourite homeware shop to enhance your shopping experience

Nestled in the heart of Chennai’s upscale shopping destinations, Poppat Jamals needs no introduction for city dwellers. For a long time, it was the one and only luxury homeware store in the city for kitchenware, crockery, glassware, cutlery, appliances, organisation solutions, home décor and more, sourced from all over the world, including France, Germany, Italy and Sri Lanka.
Now, the brand is all set to enhance the shopping experience with a wedding registry programme tailored for newlyweds. “This initiative aims to ensure that couples have the kitchen of their dreams with a selection of quality products from us. Furthermore, this service extends to housewarming events, allowing individuals to start a new chapter with essential items curated by us,” says Karima Saleem Jamal, who heads the brand.
Going down memory lane, Karima says, “The story of the brand started late in the 19th century when Poppat Jamal, looking for opportunity outside his hometown in Gujarat, travelled to the bustling metropolis that was then Madras, now Chennai. Starting as wholesalers, the company then vertically integrated into retail, which is now the primary business. Not many can boast of a 100-year-old legacy, but the key to our success, in my humble opinion, has been a focus on customers and quality. As the head of the brand, my vision is to curate a shopping experience that transcends mere transactions, and fosters a sense of belonging and warmth within every home.”
What makes the brand still a favourite shopping destination despite homeware stores popping at every nook and cranny of the city is its quality assurance as well as the range of fabulous ‘product bundles’ specially curated for customers. “These bundles offer convenience and value, combining complementary products to meet various household needs. We meticulously vet each product, collaborating with trusted suppliers and adhering to stringent quality control measures. Our in-house brand, EST.EEM, exemplifies this commitment, offering exclusive home and kitchen ware products renowned for their unmatched quality and durability,” adds Karima.
Price on request. At Anna Nagar, Anna Salai, and Adyar.
— Team Indulge