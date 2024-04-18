Chennai's favourite homeware shop to enhance your shopping experience

Nestled in the heart of Chennai’s upscale shopping destinations, Poppat Jamals needs no introduction for city dwellers. For a long time, it was the one and only luxury homeware store in the city for kitchenware, crockery, glassware, cutlery, appliances, organisation solutions, home décor and more, sourced from all over the world, including France, Germany, Italy and Sri Lanka.

Now, the brand is all set to enhance the shopping experience with a wedding registry programme tailored for newlyweds. “This initiative aims to ensure that couples have the kitchen of their dreams with a selection of quality products from us. Furthermore, this service extends to housewarming events, allowing individuals to start a new chapter with essential items curated by us,” says Karima Saleem Jamal, who heads the brand.