This Northeast label is reusing nature’s discarded products
Assam-based home-décor brand Kopou which was started in 2019 by Apurva Harlalka is a true example of recreating beautiful natural products and putting them to use. With their USP of using rattan and water hyacinth, we delved deeper into their aesthetic philosophy through a chat with Apurva.
Tell us about your latest collection
Our latest dinnerware collection comprises- grazing trays/plates, coloured rattan table mats, hot plates, fruit bowls, and serving trays.
What is your core design and aesthetic philosophy?
The products should be ergonomic while it is aesthetically pleasing.
Could you shed some light on the name of the brand?
Kopou -is the Assamese name for a species of Orchid flower which blooms around the month of March-April during the Bihu festival, and is used as a headgear in the Bihu dance attire
What kind of local materials do you use to make the utilitarian products?
We use water hyacinth and Rattan as our raw materials. Water Hyacinth is a menace to the water bodies where it grows. It clogs it and disrupts the aquatic life. Hence, we pull it out and dry the roots of the same to make our products. Rattan- is again the stem of a plant that is widely and wildly grown with little use if not absorbed in creating these products.
How do you imbibe the principles of sustainability into your brand?
First, all the raw materials used by our brand are 100% biodegradable. These products are from nature and are created to support nature. They help clean the environment and put to use otherwise a hazard to nature. Secondly, the process to create these products is hand weave so there is no reliability on any other source of energy. And, we try to use minimal to no plastic in our packaging.
What would be the best maintenance tips for these products?
A gentle wipe whenever used. If soiled or there is an accumulation of dust then a good wipe with a wet cloth and sun drying makes it good to use again.
Is there an interest in customising the products as per consumer needs?
Yes, we are always open to customise designs and shapes as per our customers because these products are required by people who have unique needs and a specific use for them.
