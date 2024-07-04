Transform your home with these wallpaper range

Q. What inspired the designs?

As our brand name suggests, we derive our inspiration from India’s diversity. The tropical evergreen rainforests of the Western Ghats inspire the newest range of which Blooming meadow is a part of. The boundary walls are inspired by terrace boundaries and jharokhas. Bird land paradise wallpaper is a literal paradise for bird and nature lovers. The inspiration is from the ever diverse biodiversity of Indian jungles and our cities. Similarly, Gray floral galore brings diversity and there’s just so much happening in these wallpapers that you just lose yourself while finding the nuanced details.

Q. What materials are used?

They are printed on high-quality glossy, non-woven papers, which are moisture resistant, durable and easy to clean.