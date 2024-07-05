Elevate your home décor with these avant-garde chairs

Your personal style and aesthetic is not only reflected in the way you carry yourself, but is consistently visible through your home décor as well. Elevating the realm of haute designs, PortsideCafé has unveiled a whimsical quartet of chairs that are a testament to timeless and avante-garde aesthetics. Crafted with unparalleled precision and honest values, this edit surpasses the boundaries of conventional furniture design just as they captivate with their quirks of eccentricity in the fusion of form, function and allure, transcending mere utility to the landscape of object d’art.
“Envisioning chairs as a coherent art, we wanted to morph this household staple to double as an accent piece with a touch of rebellious aesthetics. Ensuring adherence to quality, design experimentation and conscious manufacturing, we have created these original pieces to invigorate any space with their vivaciousness,” says Bobby Aggarwal, creative head of the brand.
A boutique brand, the atelier has fabricated limited edition collections of distinctive furniture and homeware that parades a unique maximalist and minimalist amalgam, leather love and discovering stories.
The ‘gallery-worthy’ seats challenge the mundane with designs that spark imagination and enchantment. “The statement pieces include the Silver lining occasional chair, which is a fusion of cultures. With a nod to Japanese minimalism, the lean metal frame is painstakingly hand-stitched and clad with leather, which serves as a canvas for the intricate artistry of the indigenous kantha stitch. It has a folklore narrative and portrays the flora and fauna,” explains Bobby.
The Tan ok please occasional chair is a romantic celebration of cultural iconography. This classic bucket chair is for the seekers of comfort and art. It comes with impeccably crafted vignette of the bustling Indian street depicted with an ubiquitous autorickshaw engraved on the leathered back. Captivating with dainty details and indigenous workmanship, reminiscent of the traditional Kolhapuri chappal, it is a charming homage to cultural heritage and everyday elegance.
The Mantis chair is inspired by the lean agility of the praying mantis. It epitomises minimalistic elegance and contemporary sophistication. Embracing the brand’s language of quirks and fantasy is Key statement chair. It is a striking embodiment of artistic imagination that builds a narrative around a musical string instrument. “Earlier, it used to be the art and books that people used to show their personality. Now, people are investing in unconventional, whimsical or avant garde design aesthetics that they are proud to display in their homes,” he adds.
