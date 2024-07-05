Elevate your home décor with these avant-garde chairs

“Envisioning chairs as a coherent art, we wanted to morph this household staple to double as an accent piece with a touch of rebellious aesthetics. Ensuring adherence to quality, design experimentation and conscious manufacturing, we have created these original pieces to invigorate any space with their vivaciousness,” says Bobby Aggarwal, creative head of the brand.

A boutique brand, the atelier has fabricated limited edition collections of distinctive furniture and homeware that parades a unique maximalist and minimalist amalgam, leather love and discovering stories.

The ‘gallery-worthy’ seats challenge the mundane with designs that spark imagination and enchantment. “The statement pieces include the Silver lining occasional chair, which is a fusion of cultures. With a nod to Japanese minimalism, the lean metal frame is painstakingly hand-stitched and clad with leather, which serves as a canvas for the intricate artistry of the indigenous kantha stitch. It has a folklore narrative and portrays the flora and fauna,” explains Bobby.