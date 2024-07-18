This designer weaves in Central Asian tradition in her new home décor collection
Designer, founder, and creative head of the eponymous label Sarita Handa is back with her latest collection. This home décor set includes pillow covers and bedspread which reflect the culture and traditions of Central Asia. We catch up with her on the latest collection, design aesthetics, inspiration, and more.
Excerpts:
Tell us about the new edit
Our Spring-Summer 24’ collection - the Suzani Retrospective has six mesmerising cushion covers and an exquisite Bliss Suzani bedspread and a sham that captures the magic of the traditional craft. Suzani, a 15th-century craft from the tribal and nomadic culture of Central Asia, expresses itself through hand-embroidered motifs of the sun, moon, flowers, and vines, nature elements that are symbols of luck, prosperity, and health.
Where did you draw the inspiration for the edit?
For this particular collection, we took inspiration from the craft of Suzani. Originating from the tribal and nomadic cultures of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other Central Asian countries, dating as far back as the 15th century, Suzani translates to ‘needle’ in Farsi. Traditionally, Suzani embroidery was started by a mother upon the birth of a daughter, and continued by female family members until the piece was finished for the daughter's marriage ceremonies. It is said that blessings are weaved into each stitch of a Suzani textile.
What kind of motifs and fabrics have been used?
For bedding, 100% cotton percale features large, intricate floral suzani medallions with floral border embroidery. Cushions are made from 100% cotton slub and cotton percale, showcasing large medallions, a rising sun shape, and floral motifs. These designs combine geometric patterns with rising sun and floral elements for a cohesive look.
How do cushion covers enhance the look of a room?
Suzani cushion covers enhance a room’s look by adding vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and rich textures. Traditional embroidery and detailed motifs bring a touch of elegance and cultural heritage, creating visual interest and warmth. These covers can complement various decor styles, from classic to contemporary, making them a versatile and stylish addition that elevates the overall aesthetic of any space.
What trends are rising in summer-monsoon when it comes to decorating homes?
In India, summer-monsoon home decorating trends include refreshing colours like mint green, soothing blues, and vibrant yellows. Nature-inspired elements like botanical prints, leaf-patterned wallpapers, and organic textiles are also popular. Additionally, lightweight fabrics, natural fibers, and eco-friendly materials are in demand. Finally, statement pieces like colourful ceramics and handmade crafts add a pop of personality to homes.
A sneak peek of your upcoming collection
The upcoming collection is a festive array of heirloom-worthy, artisanal pieces with a fresh interpretation. The focus is on craftsmanship, showcasing intricate and meticulous designs that celebrate heritage and elegance.
