This designer weaves in Central Asian tradition in her new home décor collection

For this particular collection, we took inspiration from the craft of Suzani. Originating from the tribal and nomadic cultures of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other Central Asian countries, dating as far back as the 15th century, Suzani translates to ‘needle’ in Farsi. Traditionally, Suzani embroidery was started by a mother upon the birth of a daughter, and continued by female family members until the piece was finished for the daughter's marriage ceremonies. It is said that blessings are weaved into each stitch of a Suzani textile.