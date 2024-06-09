Transform your home with these DIY decor ideas

Forget replacing those family heirlooms! The craftsmanship of antiques and vintage pieces often surpasses what you'd find new for the same price. This DIY project shows you how to breathe new life into your loved ones' furniture with a fresh coat of paint, making it perfectly match your modern decor. Instead of letting go, you can transform your treasured pieces and create a beautiful connection to the past in your home.

Materials Required:

● Old furniture

● Sandpaper

● Primer

● Paint

● Brushes

● New hardware

Steps:

● Firstly, clean the surface thoroughly using sandpaper.

● Apply a coating of Primer to create a smooth base for the paint.

● Then, choose your desired colour and apply multiple coats of the paint, allowing each coat to dry completely.

● At last, replace all the old handles or knobs with new ones to enhance the look of the furniture.