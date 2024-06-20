Make a style statement with these stylish and functional furniture

The sleek side structure, made with ultra-thin plywood, not only enhances the sofas’ aesthetic appeal but also adds a lightweight and contemporary touch. Paired with the 14cm height bright-coloured metal high leg and brushed oak base frame, the sofa exudes sophistication and refinement.

The collection is crafted from premium cowhide leather, adding a sense of superiority to any living space. “We wanted to combine both style and leisure with this sofa range. The distinctive feature being the wing-shaped armrest completely envelops you in a state of ease, cradling the arms and shoulders. The heat-resistant cowhide leather retains its original shape through temperature changes. Cowhide has a naturally grainy texture adding to the tanned look. All in all, an amalgamation of functionality and aesthetic appeal,” says Manya Ahuja of Sun&Kris.

If you gravitate towards a modern, minimalist style and fashionable atmosphere, these sofas are for you. With its foot-lifting function, users can effortlessly adjust their seating position to suit their preferences, elevating both comfort and product value.