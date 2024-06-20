Make a style statement with these stylish and functional furniture

Sofas play a major role in creating spaces that feel modern and personal. Kuka Home’s new furniture collection launched at Sun&Kris redefines comfortable seating with its unmatched fusion of style and functionality. Three-seater or two-seater, classic or maximalist, cosy or cutting-edge, you will find your match here.
They are not just comfortable but stylish and functional with a sumptuous and luxurious feel to them. A standout feature is its innovative wing-shaped armrest design, reminiscent of open wings, inviting you to sink into its embrace after a long day. With the incorporation of whole feather filling, this sofa provides the most comfortable and soft support imaginable.
The sleek side structure, made with ultra-thin plywood, not only enhances the sofas’ aesthetic appeal but also adds a lightweight and contemporary touch. Paired with the 14cm height bright-coloured metal high leg and brushed oak base frame, the sofa exudes sophistication and refinement.
The collection is crafted from premium cowhide leather, adding a sense of superiority to any living space. “We wanted to combine both style and leisure with this sofa range. The distinctive feature being the wing-shaped armrest completely envelops you in a state of ease, cradling the arms and shoulders. The heat-resistant cowhide leather retains its original shape through temperature changes. Cowhide has a naturally grainy texture adding to the tanned look. All in all, an amalgamation of functionality and aesthetic appeal,” says Manya Ahuja of Sun&Kris.
If you gravitate towards a modern, minimalist style and fashionable atmosphere, these sofas are for you. With its foot-lifting function, users can effortlessly adjust their seating position to suit their preferences, elevating both comfort and product value.
“What sets this piece apart is its commitment to innovation and practicality. Kuka Home’s patented silicone cowhide technology ensures unparalleled durability, with resistance to bending, twice that of conventional cowhide. With colour fastness double that of traditional cowhide, the sofa is sure to maintain its beauty for years to come. To top it off, this sofa features a silicone-infused surface, making it easy to remove stains and providing antibacterial properties,” says Manya.
The sofas can be customised according to your needs and style statements – be it contemporary or vintage. “Once completed, your custom piece will be delivered directly to your location,” adds Manya.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com