Take an inside look at the breathtaking floral decor at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are not just about A-list guests and dazzling performances; they are a testament to Nita Ambani’s impeccable taste and dedication to Indian artistry. Renowned designer Manish Malhotra offered a glimpse into the event’s exquisite decor on his Instagram, leaving fans in awe.
“Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani,” one of his captions proclaimed, highlighting the symphony of Indian crafts and aesthetics on display. Another post elaborated, “Mrs Nita Ambani's Passion for Craft, Art and Perfection leads to a beautiful vision of different artists coming together and making unforgettable memories.”
Photos shared by Manish showcased vibrant displays that transcended mere ornamentation. They spoke of a meticulous curation, a canvas where skilled Indian artists brought Nita’s vision to life.
Social media is already abuzz with praise for the event's fashion quotient. Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have turned heads with their impeccable cocktail attire.
The extravaganza kicked off with a phenomenal performance by Rihanna on March 1, setting the tone for a series of star-studded events. Whispers of upcoming performances abound, further fuelling the excitement.
And on March 2, guests were treated to a dessert buffet so decadent, it could be a work of art itself. Featuring an array of cakes and other heavenly confections, the spread served as another example of the meticulous planning that has gone into this unforgettable celebration.
With Nita’s artistic vision at the helm, the Ambani pre-wedding festivities continue to redefine the meaning of opulence and elegance. It’s a celebration not just of love, but also of Indian craftsmanship and artistic talent.