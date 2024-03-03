Take an inside look at the breathtaking floral decor at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The extravaganza kicked off with a phenomenal performance by Rihanna on March 1, setting the tone for a series of star-studded events. Whispers of upcoming performances abound, further fuelling the excitement.

And on March 2, guests were treated to a dessert buffet so decadent, it could be a work of art itself. Featuring an array of cakes and other heavenly confections, the spread served as another example of the meticulous planning that has gone into this unforgettable celebration.

With Nita’s artistic vision at the helm, the Ambani pre-wedding festivities continue to redefine the meaning of opulence and elegance. It’s a celebration not just of love, but also of Indian craftsmanship and artistic talent.