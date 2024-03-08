6 unique gifts to honour the women who inspire you

From mothers to mentors, sisters to friends, women play a valuable role in our lives. Let us all take a moment to honour their strength, understanding, and love. Together, let’s recognise the remarkable contributions of these exceptional women and express our sincere appreciation for their guidance and assistance. Kaveri Sachdev, the Co-founder of My Pooja Box, has curated a list of six unique gifts to honour the women who inspire and support us with their immense light and energy!
Rose Quartz Crystal Healing Bracelet | Love Stone
Radiating with the gentle energy of love and compassion, the Rose Quartz Crystal Healing Bracelet is a beautiful token of affection for the women who fill your life with warmth, unconditional love, and calmness. Known as the Love Stone, rose quartz promotes self-love, inner healing, and emotional balance, making it a thoughtful gift to honour the nurturing spirit of the women who inspire you. This is a perfect gift for the most loving and selfless woman you know.
Pyrite German Silver Adjustable Ring
Symbolising strength, abundance, and prosperity, the Pyrite German Silver Adjustable Ring is a stunning accessory that empowers the women in your life to shine bright like the golden sun. Crafted from lightweight pyrite and polished to perfection, this ring features a unique texture finish that lends glamour and sophistication. This adjustable ring serves as a reminder of the resilience of the women who overcome challenges with grace and determination. It is a perfect gift to show gratitude and kindness to your girl friend and life partner.
Amethyst Heart Pendant Necklace
Adorned with a radiant amethyst heart pendant, this necklace celebrates the inner beauty and wisdom of the women who inspire you. Amethyst is renowned for its calming and spiritual properties, promoting clarity of mind, intuition, and inner peace. Gift this necklace as a symbol of admiration and gratitude for the profound impact these women have had on your life. So, this is the perfect gift for someone who has been the “pillar” of your life.
Hammered Heart Candle, Urli Brass
Illuminate the hearts of the women who inspire you with the Hammered Heart Candle Urli Brass. Crafted with intricately hammered brass, this decorative piece serves as a timeless symbol of love and unity. Fill it with scented candles or floral arrangements to create a serene ambiance and express your heartfelt appreciation for the nurturing and supportive presence of these extraordinary women.
Handcrafted Brass Peacock Chirag Dhuni/Fumer
Inspired by the grace and beauty of the majestic peacock, this handcrafted Brass Peacock Chirag Dhuni/Fumer adds a touch of elegance to any space. Used traditionally for spiritual purification and healing rituals, this piece honours the spiritual journey and inner strength of the women who inspire you. A token of gratitude for their unwavering guidance and wisdom, gift this piece to one who has inspired you in the journey of life with their precious advice and guidance.
12" Brass Finish Luxury Scented Candle Urli
Gift this exquisite 12" Brass Finish Luxury Scented Candle Urli to the remarkable woman who has inspired you. With its elegant brass finish and luxurious scent, this decorative piece is more than just a candle holder—it's a symbol of appreciation and admiration for her unwavering strength, grace, and wisdom. So, if you know someone who has a thing for aesthetics and antiques, this is the perfect gift for her.
From symbolizing love and compassion to celebrating strength and resilience, each gift is a tribute to the extraordinary women who enrich your life with their presence and guidance. Happy Women’s Day!