6 unique gifts to honour the women who inspire you

Pyrite German Silver Adjustable Ring

Symbolising strength, abundance, and prosperity, the Pyrite German Silver Adjustable Ring is a stunning accessory that empowers the women in your life to shine bright like the golden sun. Crafted from lightweight pyrite and polished to perfection, this ring features a unique texture finish that lends glamour and sophistication. This adjustable ring serves as a reminder of the resilience of the women who overcome challenges with grace and determination. It is a perfect gift to show gratitude and kindness to your girl friend and life partner.

Amethyst Heart Pendant Necklace

Adorned with a radiant amethyst heart pendant, this necklace celebrates the inner beauty and wisdom of the women who inspire you. Amethyst is renowned for its calming and spiritual properties, promoting clarity of mind, intuition, and inner peace. Gift this necklace as a symbol of admiration and gratitude for the profound impact these women have had on your life. So, this is the perfect gift for someone who has been the “pillar” of your life.

Hammered Heart Candle, Urli Brass

Illuminate the hearts of the women who inspire you with the Hammered Heart Candle Urli Brass. Crafted with intricately hammered brass, this decorative piece serves as a timeless symbol of love and unity. Fill it with scented candles or floral arrangements to create a serene ambiance and express your heartfelt appreciation for the nurturing and supportive presence of these extraordinary women.

Handcrafted Brass Peacock Chirag Dhuni/Fumer

Inspired by the grace and beauty of the majestic peacock, this handcrafted Brass Peacock Chirag Dhuni/Fumer adds a touch of elegance to any space. Used traditionally for spiritual purification and healing rituals, this piece honours the spiritual journey and inner strength of the women who inspire you. A token of gratitude for their unwavering guidance and wisdom, gift this piece to one who has inspired you in the journey of life with their precious advice and guidance.