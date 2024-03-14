Hästens luxury beds all set to redefine luxury sleep

If you’re going to get up close and personal with your bed every day, you might as well love it. Hästens luxury beds at Avit Lifestyle is all set to redefine luxury sleep with a commitment to the finest natural materials and sustainable practices.
Each bed is handcrafted in Sweden, following traditions that have been passed down through generations since 1852. “The meticulous attention to detail ensures that every bed is not just a piece of furniture but a legacy of luxury sleep. Hästens beds come with a 25-year guarantee too,” says Rajesh Dewani, co-founder of Avit lifestyle.
Flax and Swedish pine
The brand uses only the finest natural materials, carefully selected for their purity, resilience, and breathability. These include horsehair, cotton, wool, flax, and slow-grown Swedish pine. Each material plays a specific role, from providing natural ventilation to ensuring the bed’s perfect balance and support. “This dedication to natural materials not only enhances sleep quality but also ensures the beds are environment friendly and sustainable,” adds Rajesh.
Customisation options
The brand is offering customisation options as well, including sizes, firmness levels, and a bespoke selection of fabrics and colours. “The goal is to create a personalised sleep sanctuary that aligns perfectly with individual comfort preferences and interior design aesthetics,” says Rajesh.
Adjustable bed
A standout piece from the collection is the Hästens Adjustable Bed. This bed allows users to adjust their sleeping position with the touch of a button. “The Adjustable Bed is designed to offer unparalleled comfort and support, adapting to your body’s needs. It’s perfect for those who enjoy reading or watching TV in bed, as well as anyone looking for extra support for their back and legs,” he says. The integration of luxury materials and innovative design makes it a highlight of the Hästens collection at Avit Lifestyle.
How to choose luxury beds
Consider these factors:
Material quality
Craftsmanship
Level of support
Personal comfort preferences
Consider the longevity of the bed and how it will contribute to your overall health and well-being
Visit a showroom, and experience the comfort and quality firsthand and receive personalised advice from knowledgeable staff
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com