Hästens luxury beds all set to redefine luxury sleep

If you’re going to get up close and personal with your bed every day, you might as well love it. Hästens luxury beds at Avit Lifestyle is all set to redefine luxury sleep with a commitment to the finest natural materials and sustainable practices.

Each bed is handcrafted in Sweden, following traditions that have been passed down through generations since 1852. “The meticulous attention to detail ensures that every bed is not just a piece of furniture but a legacy of luxury sleep. Hästens beds come with a 25-year guarantee too,” says Rajesh Dewani, co-founder of Avit lifestyle.