Sans Souci's Flux collection can be arranged in an array of horizontal and vertical formations

Sans Souci Lighting, a Czech-based brand known for decorative lighting fixtures, glass objects and architectural features, has introduced the Flux collection.
Ivan Valigura, design lead, Sans Souci, tells us that it is inspired by the ever-evolving nature of design trends and technology. “This collection aims to capture the essence of contemporary aesthetics while pushing the boundaries of innovation within the realm of glass and lighting installations,” says Ivan.
What sets the collection apart is its versatility. The components can be arranged in an array of horizontal and vertical formations, allowing for endless possibilities in creating captivating and immersive designs that draw viewers in and evoke a sense of wonder. “The versatility of colours is in the usage of metal nanocoated layer, which can be in gold, silver or rosegold. The advantage of glass slumping technology is that we can prepare a texture directly tailored for clients to match their preferences. The Flux collection aims to grab your attention whether used to decorate a modern room or as the centerpiece of a minimalist setup,” he says.
The collection bridges the gap between architectural and decorative lighting by reimagining the traditional concept of chandeliers into dynamic artistic focal points. Its meticulous attention to detail and the incorporation of clean-cut crystal fragments that mimic the mesmerising transformations of melting ice elevate these pieces to architectural status. “The deliberate placement of crystal elements in unique formations and depths adds dimensionality and complexity, further blurring the line between function and art. Additionally, the availability of various finishes such as clear crystal, sandblasted, or sleek nanocoating enhances the versatility of the collection, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into both architectural and decorative lighting schemes with elegance and sophistication,” he elaborates.
Owing to its versatility, these light fixtures are suitable for a variety of spaces, from residential to commercial, with finishes available to match different design preferences. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece showcases Sans Souci’s expertise, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and durability.
“The idea is based on the ongoing trend of undulating designs. We have desi-gned several types of components, which then change the morphology of the overall composition each time. We pride ourselves on modularity in design. That’s why this collection is becoming very popular among our clients,” he signs off.
