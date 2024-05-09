Explore Circa: Where art, history, and passion meet

In the heart of Goa, there’s a special place where you can discover the magic of art, history, and passion, all in one. Circa is like a cosy sanctuary where you can find beautiful things with amazing stories behind them. The story of Circa started way back in 1959, when Hans Raj Suri while on one of his many trips abroad realised how appreciated Indian art, handicrafts and artefacts were and wanted to share the plethora of products available in his homeland with the world. Today, his grandchildren, Savita Suri and Mayank Anand, continue his legacy by preserving and celebrating heritage through Circa.
When you step into Circa, you’ll be amazed by the unique treasures it holds. From cool architectural finds to stunning wall art and gorgeous furniture, everything has been carefully chosen, studied, and presented to look its best. These special pieces were loved in the past, and now they’re ready to be loved all over again by anyone who visits the shop. They also offer the MASN label clothing, which adds a whimsical touch and are an interesting distraction.
In a world where everything moves so fast, Circa reminds us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the past. It’s not just a place for serious collectors; it’s for anyone who feels a connection to history and wants to bring a piece of it into their home.
We talk to Mayank Anand, co-Founder and Creative Director, Circa, to know more about this artistic haunt and the treasures it holds:
Q. Can you share more about the selection process for the antique pieces? How do you decide which items make it to the collection?
A. Sometimes the selection is on a whim. Other times it's based on research. There is no one formula we follow. It could be because it has vintage value or because we find the piece quirky or because we have more of similar era pieces. The only criteria is that the piece must be old and refurshibale / upscalable.
Q. How do you think incorporating antique elements into modern home décor enhances the overall aesthetic and feel of a space?
A. Modern spaces tend to feel very cold. Very transactional, simply because they are more often than not assembled / put together on the basis of daily needs in a fast-paced life. People tend to dress them up with plants, knick-knacks, accent pieces and, in some cases, with art and photographs. Antique and vintage pieces have an inherent warmth that they add character and depth to an otherwise modern space.
Q. How important is the role of preservation in Circa’s mission, especially when it comes to family heirlooms?
A. Immensely! Our upbringing revolved around art, antique, heritage preservation and that is an ethos we imbibed unknowingly and grew up without realising how deeply ingrained this was in us. When we decided to get into business for ourselves, it was a foregone conclusion that it would be in the field of vintage products, whether consultation, sale, restoration. We offer a consultation and work service for people who have a family heirloom and want to get it restored or even understand how to incorporate it into their current lives, repurpose it etc.
Location - 1112/1, Mazal Waddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509. Open from 12:30 pm to 11 pm (Wednesday closed).
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com