Explore Circa: Where art, history, and passion meet

When you step into Circa, you’ll be amazed by the unique treasures it holds. From cool architectural finds to stunning wall art and gorgeous furniture, everything has been carefully chosen, studied, and presented to look its best. These special pieces were loved in the past, and now they’re ready to be loved all over again by anyone who visits the shop. They also offer the MASN label clothing, which adds a whimsical touch and are an interesting distraction.

In a world where everything moves so fast, Circa reminds us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the past. It’s not just a place for serious collectors; it’s for anyone who feels a connection to history and wants to bring a piece of it into their home.

We talk to Mayank Anand, co-Founder and Creative Director, Circa, to know more about this artistic haunt and the treasures it holds:

Q. Can you share more about the selection process for the antique pieces? How do you decide which items make it to the collection?

A. Sometimes the selection is on a whim. Other times it's based on research. There is no one formula we follow. It could be because it has vintage value or because we find the piece quirky or because we have more of similar era pieces. The only criteria is that the piece must be old and refurshibale / upscalable.

Q. How do you think incorporating antique elements into modern home décor enhances the overall aesthetic and feel of a space?

A. Modern spaces tend to feel very cold. Very transactional, simply because they are more often than not assembled / put together on the basis of daily needs in a fast-paced life. People tend to dress them up with plants, knick-knacks, accent pieces and, in some cases, with art and photographs. Antique and vintage pieces have an inherent warmth that they add character and depth to an otherwise modern space.