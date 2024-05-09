This collaboration blends beauty and function

This Milan Design Week, Sans Souci, leading designer and producer of glass architectural and lighting installations, revealed its partnership with the internationally acclaimed luxury furnishings brand, Christopher Guy. This was the start of a long-term collaboration between the two companies that are recognised for perfectly blending beauty and function, creating elegant pieces that embody the very best in design and state-of-the-art production and materials.
The collaboration was showcased for the first-time during Design Week at the Salone del Mobile, Milan. The exhibit featured some of Sans Souci’s best-loved collections and bespoke projects, as well as a first look at its latest lighting designs including Raw and Galileo pendants, which use cutting-edge nanocoating technologies together with expert glassmaking techniques. Visitors also had a chance to experience Christopher Guy’s Virtual Villa, a virtual reality home décor tour that brings to life how elements come together to form flawless interiors.
Sans Souci showcased a selection of collections that allowed one to bring its high-end lighting design into your space without requiring expert installation. Each of these collections is available in a range of formations, allowing you to pick the perfect piece for your space, and comes with a comprehensive installation guide.
Richard Fibiger of Sans Souci says, “Christopher Guy is synonymous with elegance, craftsmanship, and innovation, which makes this collaboration a natural fit for Sans Souci. We are thrilled to announce this partnership, which will provide clients with a holistic approach to interior design and show them how our pieces can work with different design elements to elevate their space.”
Kisa Harrison of Christopher Guy, adds, “We’re excited to partner with Sans Souci to offer clients a range of stunning collections as well as bespoke solutions, to create elegant interiors and unforgettable spaces. At Christopher Guy, we believe that lighting is an integral part of interior design, creating the perfect ambience and accentuating key pieces and design features.”