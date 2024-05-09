This collaboration blends beauty and function

The collaboration was showcased for the first-time during Design Week at the Salone del Mobile, Milan. The exhibit featured some of Sans Souci’s best-loved collections and bespoke projects, as well as a first look at its latest lighting designs including Raw and Galileo pendants, which use cutting-edge nanocoating technologies together with expert glassmaking techniques. Visitors also had a chance to experience Christopher Guy’s Virtual Villa, a virtual reality home décor tour that brings to life how elements come together to form flawless interiors.

Sans Souci showcased a selection of collections that allowed one to bring its high-end lighting design into your space without requiring expert installation. Each of these collections is available in a range of formations, allowing you to pick the perfect piece for your space, and comes with a comprehensive installation guide.