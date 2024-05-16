Make a journey into refined living

Nestasia brings out new collections every season and they are all about newness. Aditi Murarka, co-founder, believes that just like we change our wardrobe with changing seasons, our homes should also get refreshed according to seasons.
“Our latest offering is lanterns and a special devotional collection. You will find a neutral colour palette with taupe, beige, sage green and powder pink along with fine cutwork craftsmanship. Metal is the primary material used in this collection. The back-to-school collection with Bento boxes has a mix of materials and modular forms,” says Aditi.
You will find a lot of new furniture pieces along with a variety of décor items too in the new collection. “Our furniture can be adapted or customised for different environments through options such as modular configurations, fabric and material choices, custom sizing, personalisation, multi-functional designs, outdoor versatility, and commercial adaptations,” she adds.
Nestasia’s collections are layered with contemporary, trending and topical designs and each collection embraces current trends to give your home a statement look.
Price starts at Rs 480. Available online and in stores.
