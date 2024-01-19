Nestroots’ new collection is sustainable and eco-friendly

Nestroots, which has made its way into many dream houses with its design, aesthetics, and elegance, has launched its new collection of furniture, kitchen and dining essentials, tabletop and bar accessories, furnishings, and unique gifts that are sustainable and eco-friendly.

Also read: Maishaa launches Decor Mania by Rubelli

Shekhar Godiyal, co-founder of Nestroots, believes that the journey of creating these products should be as exciting as the result. “Our commitment to sustainability is evident in our choice of materials for our products. We prioritise eco-friendly options such as jute, a versatile and biodegradable fibre. Additionally, bamboo, a rapidly renewable resource, features prominently in our product range. The use of natural fibers further enhances the sustainability of our offerings. They contribute to a greener and more responsible approach to production,” he says.

Also read: Pendant lights from Tisva are a harmonious blend of clean lines and graceful curves

Nestroots prioritises traditional craftsmanship and collaborates with artisans who utilise time-tested techniques. “While we celebrate the artistry of hand

crafting, our commitment to sustainability extends to responsible sourcing from eco-friendly materials.

While embracing traditional methods, we continuously explore innovative approaches to minimise our environmental footprint throughout the production process,” he adds.

Price on request.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com