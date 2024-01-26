Opulin unveils Winter Elegance Vase Collection by Jonathan Adler

When it comes to the final touches, a vase can be the most impactful decorative accessory. Be it a bookshelf in need of something organic or a console table that requires some height, a vase can work their magic with élan.

Opulin, known for its luxurious home accessories, has launched its Winter Elegance Vase Collection by Jonathan Adler. This exclusive collection embodies sophistication, combining Opulin’s commitment to luxury with Adler’s distinctive touch. From opulent statement pieces to sleek, modern designs, each vase is a testament to the fusion of timeless style and contemporary flair. Here is a lowdown of some of the vases and what make them unique.

Marcel Vase Collection

They are made from durable matte porcelain, offering a nod to creative minds like Duchamp and Dalí. Whether it’s showcasing a beautiful bouquet or standing alone, this vase is a winner. Create a striking display by placing one on its own or line up several on your console table or right at the center of your dining table. It’s a chic salute to artistic dreams!

Jonathan Adler Dora Maar Vase Collection

Dora Maar Vase Collection

This collection is a true beauty, showcasing delicate details with its smooth and unglazed finish. It is inspired by Dora Maar, the French artiste, poet and photographer, famously known as Pablo Picasso’s muse and lover. Revel in the exquisite features of this vase that pays homage to artistic passion and timeless elegance.

Pompidou Vase Collection

This collection is a blend of ’70s-inspired patterns and muted, moody tones. With a stylish satin matte finish, these vases flaunt dreamy curves and posh polish.

Orbit Vase Collection

These porcelain beauties are adorned with shiny gold rings for an extra touch of elegance. Bring some celestial glamour to your table or mantelpiece with these glossy, elemental vessels. Whether you’re going for a cool, retro vibe in a minimalist space, or aiming for ultra-modern chic in a luxurious setting, these vases fit right in!

Versailles Vase Collection

This collection includes classic patterns with a modern makeover, with a 21st-century twist that includes plenty of glamourous gold. They will make a statement on your table, or go all out by showcasing the entire Versailles Vase Collection together for a fresh and futuristic take on formal décor.

