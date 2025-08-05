This graphic designer’s Delhi home proves minimalism isn’t the only way to live beautifully

No clutter, just character

One of his favourite spots is the bedroom: a well-lit space with doors always open, a cane bed with a floral bedspread, and a canvas of a sleeping child by his friend Meena Laishram from Manipur. “I spend a lot of time in my bedroom,” he says. “I love going to bed. Both of them (the pups) wait for me—they look forward to it too because then they get to cuddle up.”

Just beyond the living room, Malhotra opens the door to his walk-in wardrobe—a softly lit space lined with tall shisha-glass cupboards. Old textiles, candlesticks, trays of jewellery, and gifts from friends fill the room. “I don’t really hoard,” he says, “but I do hold on to pieces I love—especially if they’re handmade or rare.”

Malhotra’s home is a cozy space that tells the story of his travels, passions, and lifestyle. The deeper you move into the house, the harder it is to stay focused. Every corner holds something unexpected — from his partner’s paintings to fish-painted ceramic plates from Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar, an 800-year-old Turkish dish inscribed with Quranic verses, laminated hand towels from Kerala’s Jew Street, and a Tibetan dog mask from Nepal. One of his more recent keepsakes is a red Maneki Neko figurine from Malaysia, believed to bring health and wellbeing.

We settled onto a bamboo couch lined with soft cushions as Jugnu and Jigar zigzagged around our feet with their dinosaur plush toys. The living room’s wall was covered by a cloth painting from Udaipur, now framed. Covered in animal and human motifs, it carries a sense of story and movement that drew Malhotra in the first time he saw it. “There’s something going on in there—people, animals, I don’t know the story, but there’s a lot of motion in it. The colours have faded over time, but that’s what makes it even more beautiful.”